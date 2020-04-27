People are turning paper bags into chic dresses during lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Time to stop throwing away those bags.

As people across the world continue to deal with life during lockdown, influencers and fashionistas are looking for new ways to look sharp. Apparently unable to go out and buy new clothes, some have been making new dresses out of what they have around the house (or, stuff they can still get their hands on).

It turns out, shopping bags are very common and, surprisingly, very fashionable.

The new trend has surfaced on Instagram, where users have been sharing posts about their creations using one of several hashtags, including “paper bag challenge,” “paper bag dress” and “bag challenge.”

Some users implied that the challenge was born out simply needing something to do while under lockdown, with one user captioning her photo, “I’m not bored, you are.” The user also included the hashtag “living my best quarantine life” on the photo.

WOMAN ACCIDENTALLY TANS COMPANY LOGO ONTO HER LEG DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Not everyone used a brown paper bag. One user appeared to use a reusable grocery bag.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reusable or not, some users are making very elaborate and realistic looking outfits out of their bags, while others appear to be taking the bags and hanging the handles around their necks.

This trend is similar to another recent fad wherein social media users wear duvets as if they were fancy dresses. that one, appropriately, is called the duvet challenge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The creations have been trending on the platform all throughout April with the hashtags #QuarantineDuvetDress, #DuvetDress and #DuvetChallenge. Hilariously, some participants have even accessorized with pillows and toilet paper rolls as must-have handbags. Others got glam with sunglasses, heels and glasses of wine.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.