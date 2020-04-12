Woman accidentally tans company logo onto her leg during coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tan lines are the worst.

A young woman in England decided to try giving herself a fake tan (something she says she's never done) while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, things didn't go as expected and she ended up with a company's name tanned into her leg.

Dani Heath posted a photo on Facebook that shows her tanned leg with the word "Adidas" clearly visible. As she explained in the post (dated April 10th), "Fake tanned, put some adidas leggings on and now I’m left with this on my leg."

After sharing the photo with some Facebook groups, where it eventually got picked up by media outlets. Fortunately, she appears to be enjoying the spotlight.

"It’s been nice to put a smile on people's faces and make people laugh especially in these dark times at the moment," Heath told Fox News. "Ironic that I put the leggings on so I could go and clap for the NHS and key workers!"

In a post on her Facebook page, where she shared one of the news reports about her tan, Heath wrote, "What did you guys do this quarantine because I got famous?"

"Yes, it's still visible," she confirmed days after the initial tanning (fortunately, she says that Adidas is her "go-to brand").

When asked about her tanning history, she explained, "No I never fake tan which makes this whole situation even more laughable!"

She also explained that while she may have had a glass of wine before the tanning attempt, she definitely "needed on after."

