Pantone unveils 2024 color of the year — plus woman hosts 'cheap' Costco party

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Pantone peach fuzz field

Pantone describes the color of 2024 as a "warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others."  (The Development)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter.

COLOR OF THE YEAR – Pantone reveals "warm and cozy" shade for 2024. Can you guess the color? Continue reading...

COSTCO CELEBRATION – A North Carolina woman has celebrated her 30th birthday at the major wholesaler. Continue reading...

TOY TALES – From Cabbage Patch Kids to Tickle Me Elmo, these are the toys that made parents scramble during the Christmas shopping season. Continue reading...

biggest toy launches split

America's most-wanted toys have caused Black Friday mayhem, long lines of shoppers and today, some serious nostalgia. Is your favorite Christmas toy on this list of classics? (Getty Images)

'A MAJOR AWARD!' – The house from "A Christmas Story" has a new owner amid the holiday season. Continue reading...

NOTORIOUS VILLAIN – Japanese pilot who led the Pearl Harbor attack learned lessons of faith and forgiveness after the war. Continue reading...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Reporter Madison Alworth reveals the invention that's most changed society — and what she thinks about NYC food. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino and Madison Alworth

Short Questions with Dana Perino -- Madison Alworth (Fox News)

HANUKKAH QUIZ – Test your knowledge of the wintertime Jewish holiday in this engaging quiz. Try it here...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

