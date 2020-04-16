Fashion Nova slammed for suggesting customers shop with stimulus checks amid pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Talk about a fashion fail.

Fashion Nova’s latest marketing pitch has been slammed as foolish after the fast-fashion retailer suggested that customers use their government stimulus checks to shop the site’s ongoing sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

This week, millions of Americans began receiving economic stimulus checks as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by the president last month in an effort to stem the economic effects of COVID-19.

The news evidently inspired the fashion brand in all the wrong ways, however. The company blasted customers with mobile push notifications and emails on Wednesday to promote the sitewide sale, social media users said.

"When that stimulus deposit hits ... save up to 80 percent OFF SITEWIDE. Use Code: STAYIN*). Shop ASAP," the text message, with a link to linking to Fashion Nova’s website, read.

Twitter commenters, meanwhile, were largely frustrated with the retailer's ill-timed ploy.

“Fashion Nova is so wrong for this, the stimulus isn’t for shopping it’s for people who need it during such hard times, this is so ignorant,” one user said.

"They really want all that stimulus money! Shame,” another agreed.

"There's more important things than buying clothes,” one criticized. “People are out of work and y'all think it’s' a great time to shop.”

One user playfully argued that the brand’s “hustle was unmatched,” while pragmatists said they were focusing on paying bills and buying groceries during the ongoing outbreak.

Fashion Nova was contacted for comment.

The Treasury Department announced Monday that they expect most Americans who are eligible for stimulus checks under the CARES Act to receive payment by the end of April. Several categories of people, however, will not be getting payments under the coronavirus relief package.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson, John Roberts and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.