Instagram account celebrates Dr. Deborah Birx's signature scarves

She’s the fashion icon we never knew we needed.

Dr. Deborah Birx became a household name in late February after being named the White House coronavirus response coordinator. Now, the world-renowned medical expert’s snappy sense of style is being celebrated on an Instagram fan account documenting her signature scarves.

Through her daily White House briefings and media interviews since the outbreak of the viral disease was declared a national emergency, Birx has seemingly tied every one of her looks together with a stylish scarf.

Inspired, one superfan launched an Instagram account in late March to honor the 64-year-old physician’s accessory of choice – and it has since drawn a following of nearly 15,000 users.

Though Deborah Birx Scarves is not officially affiliated with or approved by Birx, account administrator Victoria Strout said the page is growing quite the loyal fan base.

“I’m getting a lot of people who are messaging me knowing it’s a fan account, simply to say they love her,” Strout, a marketing executive from Texas, told the New York Post in a Monday interview.

“Then there are a lot of people who think that I am Deborah Birx, and they will send me very heartfelt messages. I always feel the need to respond to the people who genuinely think I am her,” Strout explained. “But I love that I can be a place where those encouraging words can be pooled.”

Prior to her appointment on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Birx served as an Army colonel and was recognized for her extensive work in the global fight against HIV/AIDS, both as the State Department's U.S. global AIDS coordinator and as the U.S. special representative for global health diplomacy.

Fox News’ Matt London contributed to this report.