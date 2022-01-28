Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

REAL ESTATE
Published

Owner of 'one of the most haunted houses' details the unsettling discoveries made on the property

Unexplainable bones and other unsettling items have been found hidden in the house and buried on the property

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Not surprisingly, this haunted house was full of creepy items.

The owner of a house in southwest England claims that it is one of the most haunted houses in the world. Having lived in it since she was 8 years old, the owner says that she and her family have made some creepy discoveries.

Caroline Humphries says that her parents initially bought the house with plans to turn it into a bed and breakfast and were unaware of its unsettling history. 

Caroline Humphries says that her parents initially bought the house with plans to turn it into a bed and breakfast and were unaware of its unsettling history.  (JamPress)

Caroline Humphries has been living in the house for over five decades. She spoke with news outlet Jam Press about the strange and unsettling items found in the house’s walls and on the property.

She says that her father unearthed a pile of bones and ancient knives on the property. After being examined by experts, the bones were determined to not be animal bones. The age of the daggers couldn’t be determined, however.

3D PRINTED 3-BEDROOM HOME'S EXTERIOR WAS MADE IN 12 HOURS: TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

Unexplainable bones and daggers were found buried on the property.

Unexplainable bones and daggers were found buried on the property. (JamPress)

The house itself dates back to 1145 AD.

A 500-year-old mummified cat was found in the walls of the house. After doing research, Humphries believes that it was placed in the wall to protect the house from witches. Due to the materials used to make the stone walls, the cat’s body remained in good condition despite its extreme age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 500-year-old mummified cat was found in one of the walls, which the owners believe was placed there to ward off witches.

A 500-year-old mummified cat was found in one of the walls, which the owners believe was placed there to ward off witches. (JamPress)

The house is believed to have been built on an ancient pagan burial ground. Humphries says her parents initially bought the house with plans to set it up as a bed and breakfast.

Since then, however, it’s become a popular destination for ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts. Many of these visitors have claimed to experience strange phenomena, including objects moving on their own.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The building dates back to 1145 A.D. and has been used as an inn over the centuries.

The building dates back to 1145 A.D. and has been used as an inn over the centuries. (JamPress)

The house may still hold more mysteries. Humphries says that the deed mentioned the existence of cellars in the building, but so far, they haven’t been to locate these rooms. Since the building is close to an old church, Humphries speculates that the cellars may be connected to the church in some way.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan