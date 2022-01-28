Owner of 'one of the most haunted houses' details the unsettling discoveries made on the property

Not surprisingly, this haunted house was full of creepy items.

The owner of a house in southwest England claims that it is one of the most haunted houses in the world. Having lived in it since she was 8 years old, the owner says that she and her family have made some creepy discoveries.

Caroline Humphries has been living in the house for over five decades. She spoke with news outlet Jam Press about the strange and unsettling items found in the house’s walls and on the property.

She says that her father unearthed a pile of bones and ancient knives on the property. After being examined by experts, the bones were determined to not be animal bones. The age of the daggers couldn’t be determined, however.

The house itself dates back to 1145 AD.

A 500-year-old mummified cat was found in the walls of the house. After doing research, Humphries believes that it was placed in the wall to protect the house from witches. Due to the materials used to make the stone walls, the cat’s body remained in good condition despite its extreme age.

The house is believed to have been built on an ancient pagan burial ground. Humphries says her parents initially bought the house with plans to set it up as a bed and breakfast.

Since then, however, it’s become a popular destination for ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts. Many of these visitors have claimed to experience strange phenomena, including objects moving on their own.

The house may still hold more mysteries. Humphries says that the deed mentioned the existence of cellars in the building, but so far, they haven’t been to locate these rooms. Since the building is close to an old church, Humphries speculates that the cellars may be connected to the church in some way.