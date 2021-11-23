Owl freed from soccer net at Texas high school

This bird had a real hoot on the soccer field.

Authorities in Texas had to make an unusual rescue at a high school soccer field. Somehow, an owl had become completely entangled in the soccer net and was unable to free itself.

Officers with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Hays High School in Kyle. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, they discovered a Great Horn Owl caught in one of the nets.

The bird’s legs, wings and neck had become completely entangled in the net. Photos uploaded to social media by the sheriff’s office show the officers working to free the wide-eyed bird.

The officers spent 30 minutes working to free the animal. They were assisted by a local citizen who was not named in the post.

Fortunately, once it was freed, the owl did not appear to be injured and it was able to fly away into the sunset.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office wrote, "On Friday, November 19, Deputy Pinillo, Deputy Azar, and Deputy Butaud of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the soccer fields at Hays High School, Kyle, Texas, in reference to a Great Horn Owl stuck in a soccer net."

The post continued, "After approximately 30 minutes, with the assistance of an unnamed concerned citizen, deputies cut the soccer goal netting wrapped around the Owl’s legs, neck, and wings until it was finally freed. After freeing the owl, it flew away uninjured into the evening sunset. Great job!"