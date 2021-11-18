Rare 1,300-pound leatherback turtle freed from fishing net

This wasn’t what they were hoping to catch.

A rare turtle found itself caught in a fishing net off the coast of southern India. Fortunately, a group of nearby fishermen noticed the situation and were free the animal from the ropes.

The incident occurred off the coast of Tamil Nadu, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The turtle was identified as a leatherback that weighed approximately 1,300 pounds.

It took the rescuers over two hours to cut the panicked animal free.

FISHERMAN CATCHES 19-ARMED ENDANGERED STARFISH IN CRAB TRAP: ‘MAKING A COMEBACK’

Leatherback turtles are rarely spotted in the area. After freeing the animal, the fishermen decided to keep the net to avoid any other animals from becoming tangled up.

This is just the latest example of an animal being freed by humans.

Fox News previously reported that The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced that after nearly a month, a bear that had a plastic container stuck on its head has been freed. Fortunately, the animal appeared to have only suffered minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bear was first spotted several weeks ago in Collier County with the container stuck on its head. According to a post on the FWC Facebook page, state biologists attempted to track and trap the animal but were unable to locate it.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The bear wasn’t spotted again until three weeks later when it appeared on a resident’s backyard security cam with the container still stuck on its head. Fortunately, this time, state officials were successfully able to locate the animal and tranquilize it.