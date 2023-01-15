On National Bagel Day, this specialty food delivers flavorful surprises

In honor of January 15th — National Bagel Day, a special day to pay homage to a favorite breakfast and lunch food — "Fox & Friends Weekend" shared a few tasty morsels of information about the popular bagel.

"We have bagels, cragels and flagels," said co-host Will Cain, about the spread that was arranged in front of them.

Co-owner Sam Kaplan of Brooklyn's Bagel Point — along with bagel roller Angel Lucero — were guests of the program to share their creations.

The pair displayed a wide array of hand-rolled bagels, including a colorful rainbow variety of the boiled-and-baked bread offering.

The collection included colored bagels — plus chocolate, blueberry, strawberry and other specially flavored and designed bagels.

And a cragel, co-owner Kaplan explained, is half-bagel, half-croissant — "and we're the only ones in the country that carry it."

He said that "there's a high demand for it [and] people come from all different areas" to get this offering.

Flagels, he said, "are flat bagels."

The store is also appearing at National Bagel Fest at City Point in Brooklyn in honor of the special day, said Kaplan.

So what makes a great bagel?

Using "the best ingredients," he said, is absolutely key for his New York-styled bagels.

He indicated that people all over the country are ordering bagels from their website, BagelPoint.com.

The store offers poppy seed bagels, cinnamon raisin bagels, egg bagels, everything bagels, whole wheat bagels, onion bagels, garlic bagels, salt bagels, gluten-free bagels — and other varieties.

It also says on its website that it uses "unbleached and unbromated flour, which eliminates toxins from your diet."

The duo shared lox paired with bagels — and displayed regular lox, pastrami lox and garlic pepper lox, any of which can be delicious combined with cream cheese as well.

The store has been serving the Greenpoint, Brooklyn, community since 1977.

