On-demand cocktails: How party hosts are bringing the bar home for the holidays

Throwing a holiday party can be a challenge when festive cocktails are on a party host's list of "must haves."

But in this on-demand era, concocting the perfect beverage can be as easy as the click of a button.

Bartesian founder and CEO Ryan Close joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to demonstrate how his drink maker spits out classic cocktails instantly.

"It lets anyone be a professional bartender in their living room," he said.

"It brings lounge-quality cocktails home at the push of a button," he added.

The product works similarly to a Keurig or Nespresso coffee maker; each drink comes with its own pod.

Once the pod is popped into the top of the machine, users can choose the size and strength of their drink from "strong" to "mocktail."

Each pod has a smart barcode that signals which cocktail is being made and calls in the right kind of liquor.

The machine has four glass reservoir bottle attachments that can be filled with a liquor of choice.

"It’s an open system," he said.

"So, whatever spirit you want to put in there, whatever brand you like, you pop it in."

Close shared how Bartesian works with some of the best bartenders "in the world" to create their drink recipes.

Bartesian's craft cocktails include an espresso martini, a holiday spiced old-fashioned and a pomegranate margarita.

The Bartesian drink machine retails for $369 at bartesian.com.