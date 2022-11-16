Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dance
Published

Olympics 2024: Breakdancing to hit center stage in Paris as Red Bull BC One World Final revisits NYC roots

New York City hosted breakdancing's biggest competition on Nov. 12 ahead of the sport's big Olympic break

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
US breakdancers compete in Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City Video

US breakdancers compete in Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City

Watch as professional B-girls Sunny and Logitsx and B-boy Victor represent the USA in the world's biggest breakdancing competition.

Breakdancing is set to debut as an Olympic sport at the Paris games in 2024.

While it may seem far-fetched to some, the art of breaking is all about skill, fierce competition and an affinity for hip hop built right here in the USA.

At the largest breakdancing competition in the world — the RedBull BC One World Final — professional dancers from across the globe hit the floor at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TURNS ATTENTION TO PARIS 2024, ANNOUNCES UPCOMING SEASON WILL BE HER LAST AT AUBURN

The stiff competition featured 16 male (B-Boy) and 16 female (B-Girl) competitors — who then whittled down the bracket to a one-on-one battle.

  • empire state building bc one
    Image 1 of 2

    The Empire State Building is lit yellow, blue and red for the RedBull BC One World Finals in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

  • bc one bgirls
    Image 2 of 2

    The 16 B-girls competing in the RedBull BC One World Final circle the stage for introductions at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

Each breaker faced a panel of five judges and legendary breakers, who together decided on the dancer who would advance to the next round.

With each round, the bar was raised a little higher, as breakers pulled out spinning headstands and backflips — and displayed vigor and strength as they faced their competitor on stage.

In the end, Florida native and B-Boy Victor Montalvo was crowned BC One champion for the second time, bringing home the belt for the USA.

B-boy Victor from the U.S. poses with the Red Bull BC One championship belt at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

B-boy Victor from the U.S. poses with the Red Bull BC One championship belt at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool)

In a press conference following the final, Montalvo shared his pride in representing and clutching the win for America.

"It feels amazing to represent the U.S. and to bring the belt back home — back to New York where it all started," he told Fox News Digital.

ON NATIONAL DANCE DAY, ‘FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND’ HOSTS LEARN TO IRISH DANCE

"I’m happy to be the one to do that," he said.

B-boy Victor from the USA competes against Yuki from Japan in the semi-final of the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

B-boy Victor from the USA competes against Yuki from Japan in the semi-final of the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool)

Montalvo described the BC One win as "something extra" on the road to the Olympics. He said he proved to himself that he was able to "do it again."

"Right now, my main goal is to win the 2024 Olympics," he announced.

The BC One female champion, 16-year-old India Sardjoe from the Netherlands, also made history as the youngest and first-ever Dutch B-Girl to win the world final.

  • india bc one champion
    Image 1 of 2

    B-girl India from Holland poses with the Red Bull BC One championship belt following her win on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao Red Bull Content Pool)

  • india the netherlands breaker
    Image 2 of 2

    B-girl India from Holland celebrates her victory in the Red Bull BC One World Final on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool)

Sardjoe battled against U.S. reigning champ — 19-year-old Logan "Logistx" Edra — in the final round and was ultimately crowned the winner.

Sardjoe told Fox News Digital during the press conference that winning the competition was "really crazy" since this was the first year she was eligible to compete due to age limits.

ALL-WOMEN ROWING TEAM BREAKS WORLD RECORD IN RACE ACROSS PACIFIC OCEAN: ‘BEST DECISION EVER’

"Being the first Dutch b-girl and winning the first time is amazing," she said. 

Logistix (left) of the USA competes against India of the Netherlands during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

Logistix (left) of the USA competes against India of the Netherlands during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool)

Even though the young breaker’s focus hasn’t been on Paris 2024, Sardjoe said she plans to prepare for the Olympics as the next step after reaching her goal at BC One.

"I started when I was [age] seven and I never imagined that breaking would be in the Olympics," she said. "Breaking has grown so much."

Montalvo noted that breakdancing in the Olympics has been made fun of — but said onlookers won’t understand how "exciting" the sport is until they see it for themselves.

  • india breakdancing
    Image 1 of 2

    India of the Netherlands competes at the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool)

  • india bc one world final
    Image 2 of 2

    B-girl India from Holland competes at the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool)

"There’s going to be a different audience that gets to watch breaking and see what breaking is all about," he said. 

"It’s not just about big moves — it’s about creativity, individuality, originality."

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, AUGUST 9, 1936, JESSE OWENS WINS FOURTH GOLD AT BERLIN OLYMPICS

Montalvo, who’s been breakdancing since 1995, said he would have never believed this activity would make its Olympic debut in his lifetime.

Victor from the USA competes at the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

Victor from the USA competes at the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool)

"It’s a beautiful thing because this dance comes from New York, comes from the Bronx, started by kids that had nothing," he said.

"This dance has given me a voice — and to see that, now, these kids are given a chance to present their skill at the highest level … The world is going to see what breaking has done worldwide."

B-boy Lee-Lou "Lee" Demierre from the Netherlands, who battled Montalvo for second place at the BC One World Final, told Fox News Digital in an interview that he’s also an Olympic hopeful.

RedBull BC One World Final 2022 champions India Sardjoe of the Netherlands and Victor Montalvo of the U.S. pose with their belts during a press conference on Nov. 12, 2022.

RedBull BC One World Final 2022 champions India Sardjoe of the Netherlands and Victor Montalvo of the U.S. pose with their belts during a press conference on Nov. 12, 2022. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

"I will definitely try to be there," he said. "Breaking in the Olympic Games is going to [have] a good impact on the break community."

Demierre said he believes breakdancing has gained so much attention in recent years because people have recognized that it truly is an "athletic dance form."

AMERICAN FIGURE SKATER ILIA MALININ LANDS HISTORIC JUMP IN COMPETITION

"Skateboarding already is in the Olympic Games and this is an urban sport, so it’s only right for breaking [to be included]," he said.

  • lee and victor breakdancers
    Image 1 of 2

    Lee (right) of the Netherlands competes against Victor (left) of the USA during the Red Bull BC One World Final at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool )

  • bboy lee backflip
    Image 2 of 2

    B-boy Lee from Holland competes against B-boy Victor from the USA in the final of the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. (Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool)

As hip hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, former BC One world champion and Brazilian B-boy Fabiano Carvalho, aka Neguin, told Fox News Digital that the genre has molded global culture.

"Hip hop’s such an amazing art form," he said. "Hip hop saves lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To be able to manifest the elements within hip hop such as dance, music, art … is something that’s a huge impact for society."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.