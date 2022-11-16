Olympics 2024: Breakdancing to hit center stage in Paris as Red Bull BC One World Final revisits NYC roots

Breakdancing is set to debut as an Olympic sport at the Paris games in 2024.

While it may seem far-fetched to some, the art of breaking is all about skill, fierce competition and an affinity for hip hop built right here in the USA.

At the largest breakdancing competition in the world — the RedBull BC One World Final — professional dancers from across the globe hit the floor at the Manhattan Center in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.

The stiff competition featured 16 male (B-Boy) and 16 female (B-Girl) competitors — who then whittled down the bracket to a one-on-one battle.

Each breaker faced a panel of five judges and legendary breakers, who together decided on the dancer who would advance to the next round.

With each round, the bar was raised a little higher, as breakers pulled out spinning headstands and backflips — and displayed vigor and strength as they faced their competitor on stage.

In the end, Florida native and B-Boy Victor Montalvo was crowned BC One champion for the second time, bringing home the belt for the USA.

In a press conference following the final, Montalvo shared his pride in representing and clutching the win for America.

"It feels amazing to represent the U.S. and to bring the belt back home — back to New York where it all started," he told Fox News Digital.

"I’m happy to be the one to do that," he said.

Montalvo described the BC One win as "something extra" on the road to the Olympics. He said he proved to himself that he was able to "do it again."

"Right now, my main goal is to win the 2024 Olympics," he announced.

The BC One female champion, 16-year-old India Sardjoe from the Netherlands, also made history as the youngest and first-ever Dutch B-Girl to win the world final.

Sardjoe battled against U.S. reigning champ — 19-year-old Logan "Logistx" Edra — in the final round and was ultimately crowned the winner.

Sardjoe told Fox News Digital during the press conference that winning the competition was "really crazy" since this was the first year she was eligible to compete due to age limits.

"Being the first Dutch b-girl and winning the first time is amazing," she said.

Even though the young breaker’s focus hasn’t been on Paris 2024, Sardjoe said she plans to prepare for the Olympics as the next step after reaching her goal at BC One.

"I started when I was [age] seven and I never imagined that breaking would be in the Olympics," she said. "Breaking has grown so much."

Montalvo noted that breakdancing in the Olympics has been made fun of — but said onlookers won’t understand how "exciting" the sport is until they see it for themselves.

"There’s going to be a different audience that gets to watch breaking and see what breaking is all about," he said.

"It’s not just about big moves — it’s about creativity, individuality, originality."

Montalvo, who’s been breakdancing since 1995, said he would have never believed this activity would make its Olympic debut in his lifetime.

"It’s a beautiful thing because this dance comes from New York, comes from the Bronx, started by kids that had nothing," he said.

"This dance has given me a voice — and to see that, now, these kids are given a chance to present their skill at the highest level … The world is going to see what breaking has done worldwide."

B-boy Lee-Lou "Lee" Demierre from the Netherlands, who battled Montalvo for second place at the BC One World Final, told Fox News Digital in an interview that he’s also an Olympic hopeful.

"I will definitely try to be there," he said. "Breaking in the Olympic Games is going to [have] a good impact on the break community."

Demierre said he believes breakdancing has gained so much attention in recent years because people have recognized that it truly is an "athletic dance form."

"Skateboarding already is in the Olympic Games and this is an urban sport, so it’s only right for breaking [to be included]," he said.

As hip hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, former BC One world champion and Brazilian B-boy Fabiano Carvalho, aka Neguin, told Fox News Digital that the genre has molded global culture.

"Hip hop’s such an amazing art form," he said. "Hip hop saves lives."

"To be able to manifest the elements within hip hop such as dance, music, art … is something that’s a huge impact for society."