Olympic gold medalist turns attention to Paris 2024, announces upcoming season will be her last at Auburn

Gymnast Sunisa Lee, who won a gold medal in the women’s all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics , is setting her sights on the 2024 Games in Paris.

With the Summer Olympics creeping closer, Lee announced Tuesday that the 2023 season will be her last at Auburn University as she turns her attention to defending her gold medal.

"Competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of mine, and a dream that rose in tandem with going to the Olympics," Lee said in a video posted to social media. "I've learned so much about myself, true teamwork, and about community during my time here.

"With that being said, this will be my last season competing at Auburn University. My focus right now is to make it the most incredible season yet and to be the best teammate I can be, to strive for excellence, and to reach our maximum potential."

During her freshman year at Auburn , Lee won an NCAA championship on the balance beam and an SEC championship on the bars.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in September, Lee said that she felt added pressure to perform at the college level following her success at the Olympics.

"I think in the beginning of the season, I actually didn’t put any pressure on myself, and I was enjoying it. But I think toward the end of the season, I kind of let social media get to my head a little bit and that’s when I started putting a lot of pressure on myself and I felt like I was kind of deteriorating throughout the season," Lee said. "Now, I’m just kind of letting my body heal and my mind heal and I’m ready to get back out there and compete again."

She will turn her focus to the highest level of her sport following the 2023 gymnastics season , with the Tigers’ preview meet set for Dec. 16.

"I am so excited to share that after this season I will be returning to elite gymnastics," Lee continued in the video posted Tuesday. "I have my sights set on Paris in 2024, and I know what I have to do to get there."