Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dance
Published

On National Dance Day, 'Fox & Friends Weekend' hosts learn to Irish dance

'This is really fun stuff,' said Rachel Campos-Duffy of Irish step dancing

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
close
New York Studio of Irish Step Dance teaches Pete, Will and Rachel some dance moves Video

New York Studio of Irish Step Dance teaches Pete, Will and Rachel some dance moves

Stephanie Parker, dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, show the 'Fox & Friends Weekend' hosts the firsts steps to Irish step dancing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cohosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth of "Fox & Friends Weekend" put on their dancing shoes on Saturday morning and learned some Irish dance moves to celebrate National Dance Day.

"All morning long we're celebrating National Dance Day today," said Hegseth, while Campos-Duffy noted that they would be learning various types of dance throughout the morning, starting off with Irish step dance.

Stephanie Parker, a dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, demonstrated and taught a basic skip step for the three hosts. 

She explained that she's been involved in Irish dance for six years. 

TEXAS TEACHERS' VIRAL TIKTOK DANCE VIDEOS SHARE POSITIVE CONTENT FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Amid laughter, Cain and Hegseth tried their best to follow along while Campos-Duffy managed to stay on her feet despite her high-heeled shoes. 

Stephanie Parker, a dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, showed the "Fox and Friends Weekend" cohosts the firsts steps to Irish step dancing on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022.

Stephanie Parker, a dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, showed the "Fox and Friends Weekend" cohosts the firsts steps to Irish step dancing on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022. (Fox News Channel)

"This is really fun stuff," she said, adding that it was especially appropriate considering New York City's extensive Irish history. 

"[Irish dance] is a great thing for all kinds of children to get involved in" she said. 

Stephanie Parker, dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, showed the "Fox and Friends Weekend" cohosts a few Irish dance steps.

Stephanie Parker, dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, showed the "Fox and Friends Weekend" cohosts a few Irish dance steps. (Fox News Channel)

By the end of the demonstration, Cain had a decent grasp on the skip step and was displaying his chops around Fox Square, while Campos-Duffy and Hegseth were giving it their best attempts. 

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 10 SECRETS OF SAVING MONEY AMID HIGH INFLATION

The New York Studio of Irish Step Dance was established in 2016, according to an article in Irish Dance Magazine. 

Unlike most Irish dance schools, the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance only has adult-aged students and focuses on performances, not competitions. 

Stephanie Parker (center) of the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance shared tips and instructions on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022.

Stephanie Parker (center) of the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance shared tips and instructions on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sat., Sept. 17, 2022. (Fox News Channel)

Classes are held both in-person in Manhattan and online. 

As the website for the American Dance Movement indicates, National Dance Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday of September. 

It was established in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe, co-founder of American Dance Movement, and Democrat Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"National Dance Day (NDD) is a day of celebrating dance, in all its forms," says American Dance Movement's website.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.