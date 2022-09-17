On National Dance Day, 'Fox & Friends Weekend' hosts learn to Irish dance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cohosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth of "Fox & Friends Weekend" put on their dancing shoes on Saturday morning and learned some Irish dance moves to celebrate National Dance Day.

"All morning long we're celebrating National Dance Day today," said Hegseth, while Campos-Duffy noted that they would be learning various types of dance throughout the morning, starting off with Irish step dance.

Stephanie Parker, a dancer with the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance, demonstrated and taught a basic skip step for the three hosts.

She explained that she's been involved in Irish dance for six years.

TEXAS TEACHERS' VIRAL TIKTOK DANCE VIDEOS SHARE POSITIVE CONTENT FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Amid laughter, Cain and Hegseth tried their best to follow along while Campos-Duffy managed to stay on her feet despite her high-heeled shoes.

"This is really fun stuff," she said, adding that it was especially appropriate considering New York City's extensive Irish history.

"[Irish dance] is a great thing for all kinds of children to get involved in" she said.

By the end of the demonstration, Cain had a decent grasp on the skip step and was displaying his chops around Fox Square, while Campos-Duffy and Hegseth were giving it their best attempts.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES: 10 SECRETS OF SAVING MONEY AMID HIGH INFLATION

The New York Studio of Irish Step Dance was established in 2016, according to an article in Irish Dance Magazine.

Unlike most Irish dance schools, the New York Studio of Irish Step Dance only has adult-aged students and focuses on performances, not competitions.

Classes are held both in-person in Manhattan and online.

As the website for the American Dance Movement indicates, National Dance Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday of September.

It was established in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe, co-founder of American Dance Movement, and Democrat Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"National Dance Day (NDD) is a day of celebrating dance, in all its forms," says American Dance Movement's website.