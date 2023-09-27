Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Ohio police officers recognized as ‘heroes in blue’ after they rescue residents from blazing house fire

Officers were responding to a different call when they spotted the house on fire and jumped into action

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Ohio police officers rescue residents from house fire in heroic moment Video

Ohio police officers rescue residents from house fire in heroic moment

Police officers in Columbus, Ohio, were responding to a call when they saw a home was on fire nearby. Quickly, the officers jumped into action and saved four residents from the fire. One is in critical condition, but her condition is improving.

Police officers are being called "heroes" after they recently rescued residents from a house fire. 

Officers in Columbus, Ohio, were responding to a call in the Hilltop neighborhood when they noticed that a home was on fire nearby. 

The police officers rushed into the scene — and successfully helped evacuate four people from the home, according to the Columbus Division of Police Facebook post. (SEE the video at the top of this article.) 

The fire, which was burning at around 4:15 a.m., is thought to have started after the porch of the home caught on fire, as SWNS reported.

House fire rescue

The officer headed toward the burning building to save the people inside the home.  (SWNS)

In the bodycam video, one police officer can be seen running toward the home in flames.

"We need more police officers like these guys."

The police officer then can be heard asking if more people were inside, while trying to help civilians out of the home.

One rescued woman was taken to the hospital.

She is in critical condition and is being treated for burns and excess smoke inhalation. 

Police officer rescues people from house fire

The officer found a resident of the building coming out of the home while asking if anyone else was inside the residence. (SWNS)

Since her arrival, Columbus Division of Police confirmed her condition has improved, according to SWNS. 

The police department said the bravery of the officers on duty saved lives.

"Their bravery and quick thinking saved lives today — reminding us all of the selflessness and dedication our officers show day in and day out," the department said via Facebook. 

Police officers rescue people from house fire

One officer joined another officer in the building to help evacuate more residents from the house fire.  (SWNS)

The post has over 100 comments and reactions on the social media platform — with many praising the officers for their life-saving actions.

"We need more police officers like these guys," one user wrote. 

Another said, "What a hero."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 