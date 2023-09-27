Ohio police officers recognized as ‘heroes in blue’ after they rescue residents from blazing house fire

Police officers are being called "heroes" after they recently rescued residents from a house fire.

Officers in Columbus, Ohio, were responding to a call in the Hilltop neighborhood when they noticed that a home was on fire nearby.

The police officers rushed into the scene — and successfully helped evacuate four people from the home, according to the Columbus Division of Police Facebook post. (SEE the video at the top of this article.)

The fire, which was burning at around 4:15 a.m., is thought to have started after the porch of the home caught on fire, as SWNS reported.

In the bodycam video, one police officer can be seen running toward the home in flames.

The police officer then can be heard asking if more people were inside, while trying to help civilians out of the home.

One rescued woman was taken to the hospital.

She is in critical condition and is being treated for burns and excess smoke inhalation.

Since her arrival, Columbus Division of Police confirmed her condition has improved, according to SWNS.

The police department said the bravery of the officers on duty saved lives.

"Their bravery and quick thinking saved lives today — reminding us all of the selflessness and dedication our officers show day in and day out," the department said via Facebook.

The post has over 100 comments and reactions on the social media platform — with many praising the officers for their life-saving actions.

"We need more police officers like these guys," one user wrote.

Another said, "What a hero."

