Indiana police officers revealed how they saved 6 people from a burning building

File it under heroic action by first responders.

Two police officers from Madison, Indiana, helped save five children and one adult during an apartment fire last weekend.

Patrolman Nichole Midgett and Officer Phillip Wimpee of the Madison Police Department joined "Fox & Friends First" on Friday morning to discuss their life-saving actions and what they recalled about the rescue.

The officers said they responded to a call on Sunday, July 3, around 1 a.m.

Patrolman Midgett described what they observed as soon as they got there.

"First you hear the children, and you see the children — and you know you've gotta do what it takes to get those children out — so we immediately sprung into action and started directing the kids out of the window," she said on Friday.

The building was in flames when they arrived.

The fire had engulfed the staircase and front door of the apartment upstairs.

The officers said they knew there was only one way out: the window.

Officer Wimpee, a father himself, said he went into "dad mode" during the rescue.

He began talking to the children in the burning building the same way he would talk to his own kids.

"It was something that motivated not only me, but everyone else on the scene — [those who] were also fathers and have family members who were that age — to really just continue what we were doing," he said on Friday morning.

As Fox News Digital previously reported, Officers Josh Nolan and Kyle Potter both experienced firefighters, fought the fire until more firefighters arrived at the scene.

The officers were able to safely get all five children and the adult out the second-floor window before any of them were seriously harmed.

Patrolman Midgett said on Friday morning that she was glad they were able to save everyone before the fire grew.

"A lot of us just felt grateful that we could help make that outcome what it was," she also said.

The victims had very minimal injuries; some had scrapes from their exit out of the windows during their escape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.