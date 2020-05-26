Ohio school bus drivers honor class of 2020 with tribute

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A group of school bus drivers in Ohio surprised the graduating high school seniors during what would have been their commencement week by spelling out “2020” with their yellow vehicles.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the academic year for millions of American students, a disruption especially difficult for those graduating this year. Though the seniors might be physically out of sight, transportation professionals for Loveland City Schools wanted to assure students that they’re not out of mind with the simple tribute to the class of 2020.

Because they won’t get to say goodbye in person, the drivers parked 22 buses to read “2020” and waved farewell to wish the kids well last week, when the students would have graduated, the school district said on Facebook. Aerial drone footage of the sweet surprise has since been viewed over 4,000 times on social media.

"Some of us have been around long enough to transport these kids since kindergarten and some of us have only been working with the district for a few years, but the one thing we all have in common is the love for our students,” driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman said in a statement. “This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it. So here's to the Class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you."

"Being a school bus driver is not just a job, it's an adventure! The love for our students is unconditional and each one will always hold a special place in our hearts,” driver Michele Winter echoed in agreement. “Every story, every hug, every laugh and every tear with them are memories and sometimes even lessons. To the kids of the past, the present and the future, this is for you!”

The salute struck a chord with Facebook commenters, who said the tribute was a “beautiful” gesture.

“Super cool! Thank you for all the safe trips,” one user said.

“Thank you to the drivers,” another chimed in. “They have the hardest job of all and I am a retired teacher.”

