The Ocean Spray–Fleetwood Mac guy is now a Halloween costume

Nathan Apodaca wants you to dress as Nathan Apodaca for Halloween

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
In the midst of a Halloween season defined by socially distant candy “chutes” and skimpy pandemic-inspired costumes, it certainly seems refreshing to imagine a mustachioed trick-or-treater just skateboarding past our homes, sipping Ocean Spray straight from the bottle.

Nathan Apodaca — the social media star who recently skated into our hearts while sipping cran-raspberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” — is planning to sell a Halloween costume based on himself, complete with a “Steady Vibin’” sweater, a white T-shirt, some shorts, a pair of knee-high socks, a fake mustache and a temporary feather tattoo.

"Just add Ocean Spray and/or longboard," reads a caption shared with the product photo.

"Just add Ocean Spray and/or longboard," reads a caption shared with the product photo. (DoggFaceMerch.com/Gitoni Inc.)

The costume will be available for sale at DoggFaceMerch.com by Tuesday afternoon, a representative for Apodaca confirmed to Fox News.

Nathan’s preferred beverage — Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice — will not be included, although customers will be provided with links to purchase the drink, and even a longboard, at other websites.

FLEETWOOD MAC'S 'DREAMS' REENTERS CHARTS AFTER VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO BY 'SKATEBOARDER'

Apodaca has been riding a wave of popularity since posting his video, which currently has over 43 million views on TikTok alone. After going viral, Apodaca’s video has been parodied by Cheech and Chong, and even Mick Fleetwood himself.

Ocean Spray even surprised Apodaca with a new longboard, a whole bunch of free cranberry juices, and a brand-new truck, seemingly for renewing awareness of the brand.

Meanwhile, the happy-go-lucky TikTok celeb said he’s just been enjoying creating the content — and didn’t necessarily expect to go viral.

Apodaca, seen here modeling his Halloween costume, said he never intended to reach a large audience with his TikTok videos.

Apodaca, seen here modeling his Halloween costume, said he never intended to reach a large audience with his TikTok videos. (DoggFaceMerch.com/Gitoni Inc.)

“Everybody always says ‘do more skating videos.’ … I just do me, basically,” he previously told the Los Angeles Times. “And it puts smiles on faces. And that’s what makes me happy about it.”

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.