Halloween candy slide may help trick-or-treating stay socially distanced

Here’s a handy trick to help safely hand out treats this Halloween.

The coronavirus pandemic will likely spoil a lot of Halloween traditions this year. But for people who still want to try to make trick-or-treating work during the pandemic, the YouTube channel Wicked Makers has an idea. They put up a video showing how to make a DIY candy slide prop to pass out candy from a safe distance.

A person handing out candy can stand at the tall end and slide the treats down to eager trick-or-treaters waiting with their pumpkin buckets or pillowcases at the other end.

“Between Halloween masks and adequate social distancing, we hope this helps you stay safe this Halloween,” they wrote on the video.

The deceptively simple prop is basically made from just some PVC pipe, glue, cheesecloth, paint and plastic skeleton decorations.

In the video, the Wicked Makers team made it look like the candy at the bottom is coming out of a skull’s mouth, but they also suggested other spooky themes like spiders or witches could also work with it.

“It’s a simple Halloween prop but it’s also a blank canvas that can be decorated however you like,” they wrote.

Despite innovative ideas like this, many Halloween plans are being canceled this year. Towns like Salem, Mass., the site of the famous colonial witch trials and Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., the setting for Washington Irving's story featuring the headless horseman, are expecting a drop in their normally busy Halloween tourism. In Los Angeles, health officials banned door-to-door trick-or-treating and other festivities. Even Disney World in Florida has canceled its Halloween party.

But the Wicked Makers team aren’t the only ones looking for safe ways to celebrate the holiday. Many haunted houses across the country are switching to a drive-thru format, Fox News previously reported. And people have been showing off their “Halloween trees” on social media.

