'Nude' gym short trend is making social media do a double-take

Daring gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts are opting to work out in bicycle shorts that are strikingly similar to the color of human skin and give off a naked appearance.

The nude fashion trend among athletes has largely been credited to the Australian activewear brand Echt, which makes a variety of bike shorts and leggings, according to news.com.au.

However, plenty of similarly colored athletic wear bottoms are available on trendy clothing companies like Forever 21, Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing. Amazon and Walmart also have nude shorts available online that are meant for biking or dancing.

As to why the trend seems to be gaining popularity, the answer is simple, according to podcaster and celebrity fashion stylist Lindsey Evans.

“The nude bike short trend is a classic ‘don't let your clothes wear you’ moment,” she told Fox News. “They draw attention to the wearer’s body versus the outfit itself being what's drawing the eye in. Celebrities like the Kardashians wear them to draw attention to their waists and butts. They definitely helped popularize the trend.”

Nude bike shorts were listed as a hot fashion trend in December 2019 by Glowsly, and again in July 2020 by Who What Wear – both of which are popular fashion and lifestyle publications.

Though the trend may not be universally accepted, it is being embraced by some, which is a complete 180 from the widespread criticism and mockery Colombia’s bicycle team received in 2014 when their women’s and men’s teams wore partially nude uniforms.

Despite the minority acceptance nude bike shorts are receiving now, at least one part of the look is not a lasting fashion staple, according to Evans.

In her own words, “Nude is a classic and will always be in style, however, bike shorts are a fleeting trend.”