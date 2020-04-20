North Carolina teen surprised with 'prom' in dining room after hers is canceled

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It wasn’t the prom she was promised, but it made for a moment she’ll never forget.

Zoe Collins, a high school senior from North Carolina, wasn’t able to attend her prom this past weekend, seeing as it was canceled and rescheduled for June amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. But that didn’t stop her parents from dreaming up a different kind of “prom” for Zoe — one they staged in their own dining room.

“Saturday was my daughter’s original prom date,” said Zoe’s mom, Brandy Collins. “My husband and I were just having coffee [that morning]. We thought, ‘It’s kind of sad day. What can we do to make Zoe feel special today?’

“I’m an event coordinator, so my brain just kinda took off,” Brandy told Fox News.

Brandy and her husband Curtis began planning the surprise “prom” right after breakfast. Together, they printed out an invitation along with two “prom” tickets, and even picked up some flowers from a local farmer’s market to accompany the promposal, which Curtis left for Zoe to find.

There was just one major hiccup: the dress. Zoe had been saving up to buy a gown from a local bridal shop, but since she was out of work (due to the health crisis), she wasn’t able to pay it off. So Brandy took matters into her own hands, called the owner of the bridal shop, and explained the situation.

The boutique gladly allowed to let Zoe borrow the dress for the big night — and not only that, but they provided a disco ball for the Collins’ to hang in their living room.

When Zoe finally found out what her folks had been planning, she was “shocked,” Brandy tells Fox News.

“More than anything, she was super surprised to see her dress, because in her mind, she wasn’t able to get it.”

At 6 o’clock that evening, Curtis came by to pick Zoe up for the “prom,” and took her on a short drive to a nearby botanical garden while Brandy and the rest of the family decorated the dining room with lights, balloons and streamers.

When Zoe and Curtis returned, Zoe’s brother was waiting to punch their “prom” tickets.

The prom itself only consisted of a few dances and a few photo ops before the family settled in for a celebratory dinner of pizza, but Brandy said it was a success nonetheless.

“It was really quick, but really sweet,” she told Fox News.

“We’re super proud of her,” she added. “Her future is a lot bigger than what high school leaves behind.”