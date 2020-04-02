Texas family hosts 'prom on the porch' when big dance is canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Once a prom queen, always a prom queen.

One thoughtful family in Texas wanted to ensure that their high-schooler would still get a chance to enjoy prom this year, even though the annual dance had been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, in lieu of the big event, her folks threw a “prom on the porch” bash -- and the senior student was even crowned queen of the night.

Like many other school events, Highland High School called off the highly anticipated big dance, which had been scheduled for March 28, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Determined to make the night special for senior student Grayson, the Chapman family from Sweetwater hosted a “prom on the porch” party that evening.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“Grayson thought it sounded a little cheesy at first. But she was so excited to get to be able to dress up after all and go to her last ‘prom,’” Jaci Chapman, Grayson’s mom, told Fox News on Thursday. “Once we started getting the porch decorated and cranked up the music, she really started getting into the spirit of it!”

Sprucing up the space with household décor, stars and festive lighting, the Chapmans prepared the porch for their very own outdoor promenade. With respect for social distancing, just seven family members attended the “very last minute” soiree: Grayson, her parents, her two siblings, an uncle and a cousin.

On Saturday night, Grayson’s older sister Maura, who is home from college, and her younger brother Crae, a sophomore at Highland High, also dressed up in their best formal attire for the porch party. Little cousin Gene Conway also looked quite dapper and was honored as "prom king."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It wasn't the prom with her friends she thought she'd have, but she had so much fun!!! We all did!” proud mom Jaci recalled. “The kids dressed up, we cranked up a speaker, and spent two or three hours on our porch.”

“Not surprisingly, my senior won prom queen!" she added. “So this spring may not be going according to plan, but we try to adapt and celebrate our seniors the best we can.”

In a word of advice for other parents whose teens might be feeling frustrated or upset if the coronavirus has canceled their anticipated events, the Texas mom said she would “absolutely recommend” having a “prom on the porch” celebration.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Grayson has had so many events canceled, and she's taken in all in stride. We wanted to do something special for her,” Jaci explained. “It wasn't at all the prom she had envisioned going to, but we've tried to teach our children life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it.”