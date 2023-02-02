World's 'oldest dog ever' record broken by 30-year-old pooch in Portugal: 'Honor him in every way'

The world’s oldest dog ever has been identified by Guinness World Records.

Bobi, a nearly 31-year-old purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal has been confirmed by the world record reference publication, according to a press release issued on Thursday, Feb 2.

The American Kennel Club identifies Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs are medium-sized livestock guardian canines that have a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

Bobi’s certified birth records reportedly state he was born on May 11, 1992, according to Guinness World Records.

"Bobi is 30 years 266 days old as of 1 February 2023," the record reference wrote.

The record-breaking pooch has lived his entire life in Conqueiros, a rural village in Leiria, Portugal.

Leonel Costa, 38, is the owner of Bobi, according to Guinness World Records.

"We are really happy and grateful to have Bobi with us after 30 years," Costa said, in a statement. "I believe Bobi deserves this Guinness World Records title and I, as his owner, have a duty to give him all the best and honor him in every way for this success in life."

The Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria registered Bobi’s birth in 1992, according to Guinness World Records.

Bobi’s age was also verified by the Companion Animal Information System (SIAC), a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by the National Union of Veterinarians (SNMV).

Bobi has broken the "oldest dog living" record that was recently reached by an Ohio-based chihuahua named Spike, 23, and the "oldest dog ever" record that was long-established by an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, 29, who lived from 1910 to 1939, according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records reportedly received evidence of Bobi’s age two weeks after the publication announced Spike’s title as the world’s oldest living dog.