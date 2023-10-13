Expand / Collapse search
Family vacation goes awry when neighbor’s cat secretly joins their 300-mile road trip

A black-and-white visitor snuck his way into a vacation with some neighbors

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
A couple was shocked to find a neighbor’s cat in their car after they drove 300 miles on a road trip. 

Janet and Paul Atkinson drove south from Horncastle, England, to Devon, England, when they stopped to eat at a local restaurant. 

Upon returning to their car after the meal, Janet Atkinson said they noticed the cat named Bonnie "straightaway," as SWNS reported.

"We recognized the cat straightaway as a cat from our local village," she said.

"We found out that the cat belonged to our neighbor, Stephanie."

Black and white cat

The black-and-white cat had gotten inside the car somehow — and hid throughout the couple's 300-mile journey.  (SWNS)

The couple, who planned to continue their road trip for the rest of the week, didn’t think they should bring Bonnie along with them — so they found a local shelter to house him for a few days. 

"When we picked him up at the end of the week to take him back home, his fur was gleaming."

"When I [called] Animals in Distress, they were able to take him as an emergency boarder for the week," she told SWNS.

The Atkinsons then retrieved the black-and-white cat on their way home to Horncastle, England, a few days later, they said.

Atkinsons and cat kennel

Janet and Paul Atkinson, shown here, said they realized the cat, Bonnie, belonged to a neighbor of theirs — and knew they had to do what they could to help keep her safe. (SWNS)

Janet Atkinson said she was glad Bonnie was able to stay in a safe place for the remainder of their trip. 

"When we picked him up at the end of the week to take him back home, his fur was gleaming," she said. 

Bonnie’s owner told SWNS that the cat had a "lovely" vacation.  

Recalled the neighbor, "After that, he came back and went to sleep looking very pleased with himself."

Stowaway cat and family

A neighbor's cat jumped into a family's car for their road trip — and became a stowaway on their week-long vacation. (SWNS)

The cat settled in back at home after ensuring everything in his home looked just the way it did when he left on his great adventure.

"When he got home, he went first of all to say hello to his brother Clyde before going out to check his kingdom was all still as he’d left it," the cat’s owner said. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 