News Quiz: May 24, 2024

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Elvis Presley's Graceland faced a legal battle this week, as a judge halted its planned auction. Who is the estate's sole owner?</h3><ul><li>Son-in-law Danny Keough</li><li>Granddaughter Riley Keough</li><li>The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation</li><li>The city of Memphis</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which "View" co-host said she's held back criticism of President Biden because she's "nervous" about influencing people against him?</h3><ul><li>Whoopi Goldberg</li><li>Sunny Hostin</li><li>Sara Haines</li><li>Joy Behar</li><li>Ana Navarro</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Police arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler during last week's PGA Championship. What did they accuse him of doing?</h3><ul><li>Speeding</li><li>Ignoring an officer's traffic signals</li><li>Driving under the influence</li><li>Driving without a license</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last weekend?</h3><ul><li>Red Lobster</li><li>Olive Garden</li><li>LongHorn Steakhouse</li><li>Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>An International Criminal Court prosecutor sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sparking controversy. In which country is the ICC headquartered?</h3><ul><li>United States</li><li>Belgium</li><li>Germany</li><li>The Netherlands</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>One congresswoman hawked a T-shirt after feuding with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House hearing – but the shirt misspelled her name. Who was it?</h3><ul><li>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez</li><li>Rep. Jasmine Crockett</li><li>Rep. Ilhan Omar</li><li>Rep. Rashida Tlaib</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Actor Glen Powell likened his relationship with Sydney Sweeney to which Hollywood duo?</h3><ul><li>Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan</li><li>Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore</li><li>George Clooney and Julia Roberts</li><li>Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these is known as our nation's oldest city — and a favorite destination for history lovers and summer travelers?</h3><ul><li>Boston, Massachusetts</li><li>Independence, Missouri</li><li>St. Augustine, Florida</li><li>Philadelphia, Pennsylvania</li></ul></section>

