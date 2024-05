News Quiz: May 24, 2024

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital reveals what beloved restaurant chain Americans will be saying goodbye to and what sent a champion golfer to jail.

Elvis Presley's Graceland faced a legal battle this week, as a judge halted its planned auction. Who is the estate's sole owner? Son-in-law Danny Keough

Granddaughter Riley Keough

The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation

The city of Memphis Which "View" co-host said she's held back criticism of President Biden because she's "nervous" about influencing people against him? Whoopi Goldberg

Sunny Hostin

Sara Haines

Joy Behar

Ana Navarro Police arrested golfer Scottie Scheffler during last week's PGA Championship. What did they accuse him of doing? Speeding

Ignoring an officer's traffic signals

Driving under the influence

Driving without a license Which restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last weekend? Red Lobster

Olive Garden

LongHorn Steakhouse

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. An International Criminal Court prosecutor sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sparking controversy. In which country is the ICC headquartered? United States

Belgium

Germany

The Netherlands One congresswoman hawked a T-shirt after feuding with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House hearing – but the shirt misspelled her name. Who was it? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Actor Glen Powell likened his relationship with Sydney Sweeney to which Hollywood duo? Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Which of these is known as our nation's oldest city — and a favorite destination for history lovers and summer travelers? Boston, Massachusetts

Independence, Missouri

St. Augustine, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

