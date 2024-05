News Quiz: May 17, 2024

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital reveals the current best state in the union and a "Kitty" shaking up the stock market.

Try to get a perfect score! Watch out for some tricky questions ahead.

Take our quiz below.

Michael Cohen previously said that former President Trump had nothing to do with a hush money payment for Stormy Daniels, and that Cohen handled it himself, according to Robert Costello. Who is Costello? Trump’s former chief of staff

An attorney who formerly advised Cohen

A National Enquirer executive

Michael Avenatti’s law partner The NFL distanced itself from a faith-based commencement speech from Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker. What position does he play on the Super Bowl-winning team? Quarterback

Center

Wide receiver

Kicker Social media personality "Roaring Kitty" created a frenzy for which company stock? Bed Bath & Beyond

Gamestop

Robinhood

Mullen Automotive National Police Week — which occurs every May to honor and support law enforcement — started with a proclamation by which American president? John F. Kennedy

Lyndon B. Johnson

Richard M. Nixon

Ronald Reagan One state’s governor told Fox News Digital that "the American Dream is alive and well" there, after it topped U.S. News & World Report's "Best States" survey for the second year in a row. Which state is it? Utah

Wyoming

Texas

Florida Some Duke University students disrupted and walked out of a commencement speech from which comedian? Kevin Hart

Amy Schumer

Will Ferrell

Jerry Seinfeld At least four Americans have been detained in Turks and Caicos because what turned up in their bags? A knife

A gun

Ammunition

A sword Which member of the royal family left Tom Selleck starstruck? King Charles

Queen Camilla

Princess Diana

Queen Elizabeth

From the tennis court to the baseball diamond to the airwaves, test your knowledge with this week's American Culture Quiz.

Check back next Friday for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital.