News Quiz: May 17, 2024

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Michael Cohen previously said that former President Trump had nothing to do with a hush money payment for Stormy Daniels, and that Cohen handled it himself, according to Robert Costello. Who is Costello?</h3><ul><li>Trump’s former chief of staff</li><li>An attorney who formerly advised Cohen</li><li>A National Enquirer executive</li><li>Michael Avenatti’s law partner</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The NFL distanced itself from a faith-based commencement speech from Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker. What position does he play on the Super Bowl-winning team?</h3><ul><li>Quarterback</li><li>Center</li><li>Wide receiver</li><li>Kicker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Social media personality "Roaring Kitty" created a frenzy for which company stock?</h3><ul><li>Bed Bath & Beyond</li><li>Gamestop</li><li>Robinhood</li><li>Mullen Automotive</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>National Police Week — which occurs every May to honor and support law enforcement — started with a proclamation by which American president?</h3><ul><li>John F. Kennedy</li><li>Lyndon B. Johnson</li><li>Richard M. Nixon</li><li>Ronald Reagan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>One state’s governor told Fox News Digital that "the American Dream is alive and well" there, after it topped U.S. News &amp; World Report's "Best States" survey for the second year in a row. Which state is it?</h3><ul><li>Utah</li><li>Wyoming</li><li>Texas</li><li>Florida</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Some Duke University students disrupted and walked out of a commencement speech from which comedian?</h3><ul><li>Kevin Hart</li><li>Amy Schumer</li><li>Will Ferrell</li><li>Jerry Seinfeld</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>At least four Americans have been detained in Turks and Caicos because what turned up in their bags?</h3><ul><li>A knife</li><li>A gun</li><li>Ammunition</li><li>A sword</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which member of the royal family left Tom Selleck starstruck?</h3><ul><li>King Charles</li><li>Queen Camilla</li><li>Princess Diana</li><li>Queen Elizabeth</li></ul></section>

