News Quiz: May 10, 2024

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>House Speaker Mike Johnson survived Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to oust him from his post. How many Democrats helped protect him by voting to block the proposal?</h3><ul><li>0</li><li>13</li><li>79</li><li>163</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which crooner's family drama exploded into public view when a judge granted a restraining order against his son?</h3><ul><li>Frankie Valli</li><li>Harry Connick, Jr.</li><li>Johnny Mathis</li><li>Tom Jones</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What "Big Bang Theory" star says ranch life feels "more real" than Hollywood?</h3><ul><li>Jim Parsons</li><li>Kaley Cuoco</li><li>Johnny Galecki</li><li>Mayim Bialik</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which celebrity did fans think was "unhinged" during Tom Brady’s roast?</h3><ul><li>Kim Kardashian</li><li>Kevin Hart</li><li>Ben Affleck</li><li>Will Ferrell</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Experts say eating yogurt could help prevent this common illness. What is it?</h3><ul><li>Gastroenteritis</li><li>Crohn's disease</li><li>Diabetes</li><li>Alzheimer's disease</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which presidential candidate said that a worm ate part of his brain and died in his head?</h3><ul><li>Joe Biden</li><li>Donald Trump</li><li>Nikki Haley</li><li>Robert F. Kennedy Jr.</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How old is former MLB player Monte Harrison, who is set to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks?</h3><ul><li>21</li><li>32</li><li>28</li><li>37</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What legendary rocker is set to undergo controversial stem cell therapy?</h3><ul><li>Alice Cooper</li><li>Elton John</li><li>Paul McCartney</li><li>Ozzy Osbourne</li></ul></section>

