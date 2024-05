News Quiz: May 10, 2024

This week's News Quiz from Fox News Digital features a rare show of unity in Congress to thwart an ouster attempt and one celebrity's life away from Hollywood.

Try to get a perfect score! Watch out for some tricky questions ahead.

Take our quiz below. App users: click here.

House Speaker Mike Johnson survived Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to oust him from his post. How many Democrats helped protect him by voting to block the proposal? 0

13

79

163 Which crooner's family drama exploded into public view when a judge granted a restraining order against his son? Frankie Valli

Harry Connick, Jr.

Johnny Mathis

Tom Jones What "Big Bang Theory" star says ranch life feels "more real" than Hollywood? Jim Parsons

Kaley Cuoco

Johnny Galecki

Mayim Bialik Which celebrity did fans think was "unhinged" during Tom Brady’s roast? Kim Kardashian

Kevin Hart

Ben Affleck

Will Ferrell Experts say eating yogurt could help prevent this common illness. What is it? Gastroenteritis

Crohn's disease

Diabetes

Alzheimer's disease Which presidential candidate said that a worm ate part of his brain and died in his head? Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Nikki Haley

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. How old is former MLB player Monte Harrison, who is set to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks? 21

32

28

37 What legendary rocker is set to undergo controversial stem cell therapy? Alice Cooper

Elton John

Paul McCartney

Ozzy Osbourne

Did you see one celebrity's embarrassing question to Melissa McCarthy in last week's News Quiz? Click here to give it a try.

Test your knowledge of things from babies to baseball and major hit songs with this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For a look at all of our quizzes, click here.

Check back next Friday for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!