American Culture Quiz: From pop performers to popular pups, how well do you know our nation?

From pop culture to Passover to popular pups in the U.S., how well do you know our American heritage?

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our unique national traits, trends, people and popular interests. This week's quiz tackles everything from entertainers to Earth Day, from matzo to music and more.

Can you get all 8 questions right? Give it a try!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The first Earth Day celebrations —&nbsp;observed each year on April 22 —&nbsp;occurred in what year?</h3><ul><li>1965</li><li>1968</li><li>1970</li><li>1972</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Actress Amy Ryan, well-known from "The Office" plus many other roles, stepped into a lead role this year in Broadway's "Doubt" with almost no notice —&nbsp;replacing which actress?</h3><ul><li>Tyne Daly</li><li>Kelli O'Hara</li><li>Jessica Lange</li><li>Kristin Chenoweth</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Those who observe the Jewish holiday of Passover abstain from eating bread, except matzo, during the seven-day period —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Stagecoach country music festival is always held each year in April in which state? </h3><ul><li>Texas</li><li>Colorado</li><li>Alabama</li><li>California</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A Virginia minister shared these sentiments, "Oh, it is a time for good men to pray as they never prayed before," after the shocking death of which U.S. president?</h3><ul><li>Andrew Jackson</li><li>Abraham Lincoln</li><li>Theodore Roosevelt</li><li>Franklin Delano Roosevelt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>American studio band The Funk Brothers performed on up to 100 hit singles, more than any other recorded act, for what music label from the 1950s to the 1970s?</h3><ul><li>Atlantic Records</li><li>Motown Records</li><li>Def Jam Recordings</li><li>Capital Records</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the most popular dog breed in the U.S. in 2022 and 2023, according to the American Kennel Club?</h3><ul><li>French Bulldog</li><li>German Shepherd</li><li>Yorkshire Terrier</li><li>Welsh Corgi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, with the highest altitude of any botanical garden at 8,200 feet above sea level, is located in which state?</h3><ul><li>Iowa</li><li>Utah</li><li>Kansas</li><li>Colorado</li></ul></section>



