Newlyweds snap photos at Subway where they first met: 'Huge hit with all of our guests'

Newlyweds Julie Bushart and Zack Williams got to "Eat Fresh" and snap a few photos at the Subway where they first met.

Bushart and Williams tied the knot on Friday, Oct. 22, in Plymouth, Michigan, but their day was made extra special with a commemorative photo shoot at the sandwich restaurant.

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, Bushart and Williams traveled to their local subway at 30979 Five Mile Road, which is located a town over in Livonia.

Donning their wedding day attire – a white gown and navy blue tuxedo – Bushart and Williams got to take photos with a Subway-themed convertible sports car and foot-long sandwiches.

"Zack and I had the most amazing experience working with Subway to add some really fun touches to our wedding day," Bushart told Fox News. "They coordinated a photoshoot at the Subway where Zack and I met four years ago."

The couple met at that exact restaurant in December 2017 and the sandwich chain has played a role in their lives ever since. They even celebrated their first anniversary at a Subway restaurant by toasting their sandwiches like champagne flutes, according to photos shared on their wedding website.

Bushart and Williams shared their love story with Subway while they planned their wedding day, and soon after arrangements were made for the photo session.

"They also provided Subway sandwiches and Subway cookies for a late-night snack for our reception – which were a huge hit with all of our guests," Bushart told Fox News.

The "late night bite" was delivered to their reception venue, the Golden Fox at Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center, and included the couple’s favorites like the Italian BMT and Ham and American cheese.

Bushart and Williams are currently honeymooning in Hawaii.

Subway declined to comment.