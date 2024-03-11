Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

New York girl, 9, bakes cakes to her heart's delight, earns a pretty penny from tips alone

Some of her themed cake creations include nods to golf, Mickey Mouse and Taylor Swift

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
School girl makes specialty cakes after picking up baking as a hobby at a young age Video

School girl makes specialty cakes after picking up baking as a hobby at a young age

Lola Niski, 9, has started her own custom cake company in New York after finding a love for baking. Niski creates the cakes without payment and just asks for voluntary tips, which have totaled about $7,000 so far. See one of her creations.

A nine-year-old from New York is pulling in a pretty penny thanks to a sweet business venture. 

Lola Niski has been watching her mom Corinna Niski bake sweets ever since she was a baby — and has learned the ropes over the years. 

Now, Lola Niski is taking her skills to the next level by baking special-occasion cakes for friends and family — all for free.

Corinna Niski said her daughter started Sweet Honey Bakes by Lola. All she asks for is voluntary tips in exchange for a themed cake, SWNS reported.

"Lola got into baking because she saw me do it and wanted to help," said the mom. "Once she got a bit older, she was really motivated to take more risks on her own."

Lola and a cake

Lola Niski, 9, makes gorgeous cakes like the one shown above from her family's kitchen.  (SWNS)

The 37-year-old special education teacher said her daughter now makes up to $600 a month on specialty cakes for others. 

Some of the cake themes have included Mickey Mouse, Taylor Swift, golf and more — although Lola Niski said her favorite item to make is her peanut butter cookie recipe, which includes a chocolate fudge cookie with chocolate ganache and peanut-butter cup toppings.

Lola as a little girl

Lola Niski has been watching her mom bake ever since she was a toddler.  (SWNS)

Corinna Niski told SWNS that her daughter also draws inspiration from television baking shows and that her ability to pick up baking skills is "uncanny."

"She’s certainly capable of leading a class, and I’d trust her to do so," she said. 

Lola making a cake

Lola Niski creates cakes each week with different themes based on the requests she gets from friends and family.  (SWNS)

Lola Niski said she often feels "special" when her friends ask her to make them a birthday cake, she told SWNS — adding that her favorite food to make for them is her signature peanut butter cookie recipe.

As for the nine-year-old’s future in baking, Corinna Niski said that’s up to her daughter. 

Lola and Mickey Mouse cake

Lola Niski made a themed Mickey Mouse cake — just one of her many unique creations.  (SWNS)

"I just want her to be happy with whatever path she chooses, whether that’s baking or not," she said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the family for additional comment.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 