New York girl, 9, bakes cakes to her heart's delight, earns a pretty penny from tips alone

A nine-year-old from New York is pulling in a pretty penny thanks to a sweet business venture.

Lola Niski has been watching her mom Corinna Niski bake sweets ever since she was a baby — and has learned the ropes over the years.

Now, Lola Niski is taking her skills to the next level by baking special-occasion cakes for friends and family — all for free.

Corinna Niski said her daughter started Sweet Honey Bakes by Lola. All she asks for is voluntary tips in exchange for a themed cake, SWNS reported.

"Lola got into baking because she saw me do it and wanted to help," said the mom. "Once she got a bit older, she was really motivated to take more risks on her own."

The 37-year-old special education teacher said her daughter now makes up to $600 a month on specialty cakes for others.

Some of the cake themes have included Mickey Mouse, Taylor Swift, golf and more — although Lola Niski said her favorite item to make is her peanut butter cookie recipe, which includes a chocolate fudge cookie with chocolate ganache and peanut-butter cup toppings.

Corinna Niski told SWNS that her daughter also draws inspiration from television baking shows and that her ability to pick up baking skills is "uncanny."

"She’s certainly capable of leading a class, and I’d trust her to do so," she said.

Lola Niski said she often feels "special" when her friends ask her to make them a birthday cake, she told SWNS — adding that her favorite food to make for them is her signature peanut butter cookie recipe.

As for the nine-year-old’s future in baking, Corinna Niski said that’s up to her daughter.

"I just want her to be happy with whatever path she chooses, whether that’s baking or not," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the family for additional comment.

