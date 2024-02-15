Bake the perfect sourdough bread using these tips from bakers

Sourdough is a timeless classic known for its distinctive tangy flavor and chewy texture.

Crafting the perfect sourdough loaf is both an art and a science, requiring skill, patience and a deep understanding of the fermentation process.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the world who were stuck at home took up an interest in various types of bread making.

The internet saw a spike in search volume for banana bread, sourdough bread, muffins and other homemade types of loaves.

SOURDOUGH GOOD FOR THE GUT?

Though people across the globe are no longer quarantined to their homes, there is a newfound interest in baking among Americans once again.

Jeffery and Jenny Brown, founders and head bakers at Izola Bakery in San Diego, told Fox News Digital their tips and tricks for the perfect sourdough.

With no professional baking experience, the couple started Izola at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to give extra love and care to their community through baked goods.

"Really, our goal is to change the way people feel about croissants and sourdough," Jeffery Brown said.

Izola was named Yelp's top bakery in the U.S. and Canada in 2022. So, how did they do it? In their words:

Keep your starter strong - A great resource is Full Proof Baking’s Starter Guide. Use great-tasting ingredients. High Protein Bread Flower - We like Central Milling High Mountain Follow a strong recipe: We like Mauricio’s Beginners Sourdough Recipe Practice, practice, practice whatever recipe you use. Follow it. Don’t change anything until you’ve made it many times, successfully. Have fun!

Creating a robust sourdough starter is the foundational step.

This is a mixture of flour and water that captures wild yeast and bacteria from the environment, initiating the fermentation process, Jeffery Brown told Fox News Digital.

Bakers often use a combination of whole-grain and all-purpose flour to cultivate a lively and flavorful starter.

BAKERY HOSTS WORLD'S FIRST BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR SOURDOUGH STARTER, MARKING 65 YEARS OF USE: 'THE HARDEST WORKING EMPLOYEE'

Regular feeding and consistent fermentation are crucial to maintaining a healthy sourdough starter, or leaven. Bakers adhere to a feeding schedule, discarding a portion of the starter and replenishing it with fresh flour and water.

A leaven is simply the agent that causes a bread or other baked item to rise.

"You want to create a consistent routine for your leaven to grow. It's like feeding your children. You feed them morning, noon, and night, and honor your nap times. Well, it's the same thing with your leaven," Brown said.

This process enhances the microbial diversity and contributes to the characteristic sour taste.

Choosing the right flour is key to achieving the desired texture and flavor. Many bakers opt for high-quality, unbleached and unbromated flours, often experimenting with different types, such as bread flour, whole wheat flour or rye flour, to achieve the ideal balance.

"What kind of flour you use for sourdough can vary according to your preferences. We like good strong flour with high protein, maybe 12 [to] 13%. We recommend Central Milling, which makes an organic high-protein flour," Brown said.

During bulk fermentation, the dough undergoes a series of folds to strengthen its structure and develop flavor.

"I think it really is about simplicity and trying things with the lense of what tastes best. It isn't always the most expensive ingredient," Jenny Brown said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"To date, we have over 900 undocumented tests at Izola. We test everything," Jeffery Brown said.

Shaping the dough into its final form requires finesse. Bakers aim for tight, well-formed loaves, which contribute to an even rise and an appealing crust.

After shaping, the dough undergoes a final proofing, allowing it to rise before baking.

Scoring the dough before baking serves both aesthetic and functional purposes. It controls the bread's expansion during baking and creates an attractive pattern on the crust.

Bakers pay close attention to oven temperature and steam levels to achieve the desired crust and crumb.

"Bake your sourdough in a really hot oven with some steam, and that's what gives it its golden crunchy exterior," said Jeffery Brown.

Once out of the oven, the bread needs time to cool and fully set its crumb structure.

Bakers exercise patience, resisting the temptation to slice into the warm loaf immediately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bread in itself is a miracle of your taking dust, water and microbes into something so unique," Jeffery Brown said.

For this couple, making sourdough is about more than just baking. It's a way for them to give back to their community and indulge in a passion they truly love.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.