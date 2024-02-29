'The Holiday' home from popular Kate Winslet film replicated in beautiful handcrafted cake

A woman has taken her love for movies and baking to an extra-sweet level by baking a cake that looks like a movie set.

Bridie West, 30, owns and operates Bridie’s Cakes in Brentwood, Essex, England.

West is known for her artistic skills and tasty cakes in the area — but a recent project of hers has sparked especially keen interest from many on social media.

The cake maker created a replica of the cottage where the filming of "The Holiday" took place, per a social media follower’s request.

"The Holiday," starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black and other big Hollywood names, premiered in 2006 about two women who house-swap for a holiday vacation.

Diaz’s character, Amanda Woods, visits Winslet’s character's home in England — the cottage West recreated with cake.

West told SWNS that she made the cottage cake in a day and a half, using vanilla sponge and buttercream to first shape the cottage and windows.

Then, she made the other details, including the movie-featured blue front door, out of florist paste.

In total, West used 10 piping bags of frosting for the intricate add-ons, including a Christmas-like wreath on the front door.

"It came out beautifully… It’s magical," she told SWNS.

She said many people online have loved the creation.

"Some people were really moved, maybe because they are comforted by the film," she said.

West started Bridie’s Cakes in 2018 after realizing her hobby to help reduce anxiety could be a business.

The business owner made her first building cake in Oct. 2023 by recreating the diner set from "Gilmore Girls."

She said she loves the early 2000s television show, and it’s always playing while she’s baking, SWNS reported.

West spent two days making the chocolate cake before deciding to make her own birthday cake in Nov. 2023.

As a fan of the 2004-released "13 Going on 30" movie, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, West made a doll dream house used in the romantic comedy movie to commemorate her big day.

From there, fans on social media requested the cottage from "The Holiday."

"It’s so lovely [that] people can be made happy by cakes," West told SWNS.

She plans to recreate Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment from "Sex in the City" and Hagrid’s hut from the "Harry Potter" films in the future.

"I see a lot of cakes that are all the same, [but] I have found my niche," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to West for further comment.