Mammals
Published

New York City residents spot coyote strolling through busy Queens neighborhood

The coyote was spotted by residents in their Queens, New York backyards

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Coyote strolls into Queens neighborhood Video

Coyote strolls into Queens neighborhood

New York police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village were alerted by Floral Park residents who discovered a coyote skulking around in their backyards Wednesday morning, March 8.

A coyote was spotted casually strolling around a Queens, New York neighborhood and is now in the care of a nature center.

According to a spokesperson from the New York Police Department, police responded to a report of a coyote in the vicinity of 81st Avenue and 257th Street at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Footage shared on social media by the New York City Police Department shows the creature roaming through Floral Park.

Officers were "alerted by residents of this individual wanted for the attempted kidnapping of The Road Runner."

Video shared by the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 105th Precinct shows the wild animal slowly strolling down a city sidewalk, passing by a fenced in yard. 

"This morning, (Neighborhood Coordination Officers) assigned to Sector Eddie were alerted by residents of this individual wanted for the attempted kidnapping of The Road Runner," the police precinct joked in a Twitter post. "With help from our friends in (New York City Police Department Emergency Service Unit), the individual was taken into custody without incident."

According to police, this was not the coyote's first stop in his adventurous outing.

NYPD's Chief of Special Operations Wilson Aramboles posted images of the coyote hanging out in New York resident's yards. The animal was also spotted in a family's backyard near their plastic children's slide.

"All Roadrunners can safely resume their regularly scheduled programming," the Chief jokingly wrote in a Twitter post. 

The coyote was also spotted enjoying residents backyards.

The coyote was transported to Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown, New York, in good condition, the spokesperson shared.

On its website, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation maintains that coyotes are common throughout the state of New York, including urban areas.

"Seeing a coyote for the first time can be an exhilarating or an alarming experience. If you see a coyote, do not panic," the department states. "Most coyotes are not dangerous to people. Nationwide, only a handful of coyote bites are reported each year."

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 