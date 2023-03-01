New Jersey police help get baby seal back to safety after it took 'wrong turn'

A baby seal that was found crossing a highway by New Jersey police officers has been released back into the wild.

The grey seal pup was spotted by Brick Township police as it was trying to cross a highway on Monday. Authorities quickly stopped traffic to allow the displaced animal to cross the road.

"Silly seal alert! Earlier this evening officers found a seal trying to cross Rt. 35 in Brick," the Brick Township Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Officers were able to stop traffic and safely allow [her] to cross the highway."

The seal then entered a backyard, where she was watched until a stranding technician arrived.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the rescue organization involved in the pup's care, said she had no signs of illness or injury.

With no need for rehabilitation, the 63-pound seal was released back into the wild on Tuesday.

The organization said that it's not unusual for seals to "take a wrong turn" and end up near a roadway.

"Many people have asked about this unusual behavior. We have had MANY cases over the past 45 years of seals, especially Grey seals, taking a wrong turn and wandering up beach access paths to backyards, parking lots, and roadways," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center wrote on Facebook.

"Typically we see at least one case of a wayward pup stranding in an unusual location every seal season. These pups are born on islands, so when they get lost, their instinct is to keep wandering until they find a body of water," the rescue organization explained.