New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism

Rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs at one middle school in New Jersey have come down.

A middle school in the Garden State announced it would replace its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs that had been posted outside classrooms with signage instead featuring the school's mascot — after some parents complained the rainbow-colored imagery favored only some students, not all.

Long Valley Middle School in Long Valley, New Jersey, first put up the rainbow signs in 2019, NJ.com reported.

The school is part of the Washington Township School District.

The signs were reportedly taken down months after some parents complained that the signs could be interpreted as favoritism toward a certain group of students.

The school district's lawyers agreed.

Superintendent Peter Turnamian announced the rainbow signs would be removed on Jan. 3 at a board of education meeting, said NJ.com.

"Ultimately, the advice of legal counsel was to have them come down," he said at the meeting.

Fox News Digital reached out to the school district for comment.

The school district "is to be commended for taking this step to use the school mascot on its signs rather than symbols and images that exclude students."

Ed Vitagliano, executive vice president of the American Family Association in Tupelo, Mississippi, praised the school district for changing the signs to be more inclusive to all students.

"The Washington Township School District is to be commended for taking this step to use the school mascot on its signs rather than symbols and images that exclude students," Vitagliano told Fox News Digital.

"The image of a school mascot conveys inclusion on the basis of school attendance, which is as broad an umbrella of inclusion as the school can have," he added.

The signs were reportedly hung outside the students' classrooms. Now, new signs will feature the Long Valley Middle School's mascot — the panther.

This change, said Turnamian of the district, would encourage kindness toward all students.

The new initiative, called "Profile of a Panther," was announced to Long Valley Middle School's staff on Jan. 16, the school's website indicates.

One board member said other groups of children who are commonly bullied were not given themed signs of support.

The updated "safe zone" signs would be designed by students and will be subject to feedback from the school community, said NJ.com.

John Holly, a newly elected school board member, raised concerns earlier that the school was misguided in its focus.

"Schools should be a safe space for all kids, not just some kids," said Holly, as NJ.com noted.

The school's math scores are declining, Holly also said.

He said that other groups of children who are commonly bullied were not given themed signs of support, said NJ.com.

The signs were "a convenient way to push ideology on kids," said Holly.

On Facebook, parents also weighed in on the rainbow signs and the corresponding issues.

"Take the signs down. School is for learning, not politics."

"It's so wild how so many here have found a way to spin taking down the LGBT flag and replacing it with the school's mascot as taking away the safe space," commented one Facebook user. "No one is taking it away but just making it inclusive to all the students."

Another Facebook user who was in favor of the rainbow signage wrote, "It appears that some parents in that town are opposed to the school providing a safe place for children."

That commenter continued, "For those [who] claim that ensuring all students feel safe in school somehow hurts those who have always felt safe, you are sadly mistaken."

Yet another commenter added, "Take the signs down. School is for learning, not politics."

Said still another Facebook commenter, "I think all … students at some point experience bullying, name-calling or just the feeling of being left out."

This commenter continued, "Truly need to pay more attention to teaching them to ‘do unto others’ and stop putting these kids into groups. I think it only hurts them more."

Long Valley Middle School has approximately 800 students across grades six, seven, and eight, its website noted.