FOOD
Published

Driscoll's rosé wine strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer

The rosé berries don't actually contain wine

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

These berries don’t fall far from the grapevine. 

Rosé wine-flavored strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer thanks to a produce maker combining the fruity sweetness with the taste of pink wine. 

Rosé wine-flavored strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer thanks to a produce maker combining the fruity sweetness with the taste of pink wine. (Driscoll's)

Driscoll’s is bringing back its rosé berries  – blush-colored strawberries and raspberries meant to mimic the taste of rosé, sans alcohol. The rosé berries feature "peachy, bright flavor notes akin to consumers’ favorite summer wine," Driscoll’s described in a press release. And the berries are actually light-pink, resembling a glass of rosé. 

The rosé strawberries are described as having a "smooth, silky, creamy texture that delivers a sweet, peachy flavor paired with a soft floral finish." The rosé raspberries are a result of a crossbred combination of red and golden raspberries. 

The fruity hybrid of flavors has been in the works for nearly 20 years, according to Driscoll’s website. 