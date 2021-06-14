Driscoll's rosé wine strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer

These berries don’t fall far from the grapevine.

Rosé wine-flavored strawberries and raspberries are ripe for summer thanks to a produce maker combining the fruity sweetness with the taste of pink wine.

Driscoll’s is bringing back its rosé berries – blush-colored strawberries and raspberries meant to mimic the taste of rosé, sans alcohol. The rosé berries feature "peachy, bright flavor notes akin to consumers’ favorite summer wine," Driscoll’s described in a press release. And the berries are actually light-pink, resembling a glass of rosé.

The rosé strawberries are described as having a "smooth, silky, creamy texture that delivers a sweet, peachy flavor paired with a soft floral finish." The rosé raspberries are a result of a crossbred combination of red and golden raspberries.

The fruity hybrid of flavors has been in the works for nearly 20 years, according to Driscoll’s website.