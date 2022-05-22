Raise a glass to World Paloma Day with this kicked-up cocktail recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

May 22 is World Paloma Day — and while Palomas are popular all year 'round, today is the perfect day to raise a toast to Mexico's favorite cocktail.

There's little that's known about the history of the tequila-based cocktail, according to TasteCocktails.com.

"Some believe that it is named after La Paloma ('The Dove'), the popular folk song composed in the early 1860s," the site says.

Others think it was created by "the legendary Don Javier Delgado Corona, owner and bartender of La Capilla, in Tequila, Mexico."

MARGARITA RECIPES PERFECT FOR NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY

In its simplest form, a Paloma is made with tequila blanco, grapefruit soda or juice and lime.

These days, however, there are as many variations of the Paloma as there are margaritas.

The Paloma Negra (recipe is below) is the ideal cocktail for coffee-loving Paloma drinkers.

WINTER COCKTAIL TREAT: ESPRESSO MARTINI WITH BOURBON ICE CREAM

Did someone say brunch?

The Paloma Negra is made with Mr Black's Coffee Liqueur.

The caffeinated liqueur is a bittersweet blend of Arabica coffees and Australian wheat vodka.

Ingredients and Instructions

1 oz Mr Black

1 oz Mezcal or Tequila

1 oz pink grapefruit

Top with soda

DOES 'DRY JANUARY' ACTUALLY IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH?

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge and salted rim

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Method: Salt-rim the glass and combine ingredients in a glass over ice.

Top with soda.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.