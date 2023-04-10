National Grilled Cheese Day: History of the holiday and how to spice up classic sandwich recipe

National Grilled Cheese Day is a light-hearted holiday designed to give Americans time to enjoy their favorite comfort food.

The grilled cheese sandwich is a simple American lunch delicacy that requires a stove, butter, two slices of bread, and cheese.

It is not officially recognized as a federal holiday in the United States — but it's still a time to treat yourself to your favorite meal.

Read below to find out the most creative ways for your family and friends to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day.

How do you celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day?

National Grilled Cheese Day may be celebrated by yourself, friends and family in various ways to honor American comfort foods; the most common practice is to cook a classic grilled cheese sandwich for lunch or dinner.

The typical method for this recipe would include adding your favorite kind of cheese between two slices of buttered bread and grilling on the stove until it is the perfect shade of brown.

Most people generally enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich with a side of homemade tomato soup. For this unofficial national holiday, you could stick with this traditional combination or add different cheeses and bread, as well as a salad or chicken noodle soup.

The possibilities for grilled cheese variations are many — so add creativity to your holiday meal.

You can celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day by visiting your favorite gourmet restaurant to order your favorite kind of grilled cheese sandwich.

What is the history of National Grilled Cheese Day?

National Grilled Cheese Day is an unofficial American holiday that highlights the variety of daily comfort foods millions of Americans enjoy.

However, the holiday itself is relatively new. During the late 1990s, the holiday was first created and is now celebrated in a variety of states – but it is not recognized by the federal government.

Historians believe that people have enjoyed grilled cheese sandwiches for centuries. Still, the modern version of the food became popularized after the invention of the bread slicer and the creation of processed cheese during the Industrial Revolution.

These two items made creating simple everyday sandwiches such as grilled cheese easier for millions of Americans.

When is National Grilled Cheese Day celebrated?

National Grilled Cheese Day occurs every year on the same date – April 12. The holiday is primarily meant to appeal to Americans who enjoy lunch items, comfort foods and sandwiches.

Where are the most popular grilled cheese sandwiches served?

While the classic grilled cheese is butter, bread and cheese, there are numerous ways you can get creative with your recipes.

In Boca Raton, Florida, New York Grilled Cheese – yes, that's the name of the restaurant – serves its sandwiches on waffles.

At Melt Bar & Grill located in various parts of Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, you can order a Gourmet Grilled Cheese with brisket, deep-fried macaroni and cheese, pizza rolls and more.

At Clinton Hall in NYC, you'll find a glazed doughnut filled with melted mozzarella over a pot of hot tomato soup.

No matter where you're located around the U.S., it's more than likely you'll find a grilled cheese that includes some delicious twist.

How can I spice up my own grilled cheese sandwich for National Grilled Cheese Day?

If you're definitely in the mood for something a little more unique than just the classic grilled cheese, try one or all of the following additions to your sandwich.