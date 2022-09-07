National Beer Lover's Day 2022: Here are 5 fascinating facts about the beverage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grab a cold one with a friend to celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day 2022.

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, is National Beer Lover’s Day — so for many people, it might be the perfect time to commemorate the day by enjoying a beer and learning the history behind the beverage.

Check out these interesting and unique facts about the beverage.

Some of them may surprise you!

People in the Czech Republic drink the most beer per capita

People who live in the Czech Republic drink the most beer than people of any other country per capita, according to Only Craft Beer.

However, those who live in China consume the most beer of any other country's residents.

Women were among the earliest brewers

In ancient times, beer was brewed almost exclusively by women, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

Women brewed beer for religious ceremonies and to make a realistic, rich beverage at home.

This became a normal household task for many women.

The world’s most expensive beer bottle ever sold went for $2,583 in 2014

Cantillon Lorek 1998 holds the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold at $2,583 in 2014, according to Ale Sessions.

This particular type of beer was only brewed once.

The brand has a reputation for making some of the best beers in the world.

The first light beer created was Miller Lite

Joseph L. Owades, the son of working-class Jewish immigrants, developed a revolutionary process for brewing full-flavored beer with fewer carbohydrates and calories.

"Tastes great. Less filling," was the marketing campaign in the 1970s and ‘80s for Miller Lite.

Today, light beer accounts for about 40% of all beer consumed across the nation, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights.

The Bud Light brand is the official beer sponsor of the National Football League

After taking the place of Coors Light in 2011, the Bud Light brand is the official beer sponsor of the NFL.

The brand recently renewed its partnership and will continue to sponsor the NFL through the 2026-2027 season.

