LIFESTYLE
Published

National Beer Lover's Day 2022: Here are 5 fascinating facts about the beverage

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, is National Beer Lover's Day

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Grab a cold one with a friend to celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day 2022. 

Wednesday, September 7, 2022, is National Beer Lover’s Day — so for many people, it might be the perfect time to commemorate the day by enjoying a beer and learning the history behind the beverage. 

Check out these interesting and unique facts about the beverage.

6 BREWERIES ACROSS AMERICA THAT OFFER GREAT BREWS AND STUNNING VIEWS, TOO

Some of them may surprise you!

National Beer Lover's Day 2022 is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

National Beer Lover's Day 2022 is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (iStock)

People in the Czech Republic drink the most beer per capita 

People who live in the Czech Republic drink the most beer than people of any other country per capita, according to Only Craft Beer.

However, those who live in China consume the most beer of any other country's residents. 

BREWERS ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES 4 'NEW’ BEER STYLES IN 2021 STYLE GUIDELINES

Women were among the earliest brewers

In ancient times, beer was brewed almost exclusively by women, according to the Smithsonian Institution. 

Women brewed beer for religious ceremonies and to make a realistic, rich beverage at home. 

This became a normal household task for many women. 

Women were the earliest beer brewers, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

Women were the earliest beer brewers, according to the Smithsonian Institution. (MacGregor/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

The world’s most expensive beer bottle ever sold went for $2,583 in 2014

Cantillon Lorek 1998 holds the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold at $2,583 in 2014, according to Ale Sessions. 

This particular type of beer was only brewed once. 

The brand has a reputation for making some of the best beers in the world. 

The first light beer created was Miller Lite 

Joseph L. Owades, the son of working-class Jewish immigrants, developed a revolutionary process for brewing full-flavored beer with fewer carbohydrates and calories. 

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO INVENTED LIGHT BEER

"Tastes great. Less filling," was the marketing campaign in the 1970s and ‘80s for Miller Lite. 

Miller Lite was the first light beer ever created. 

Miller Lite was the first light beer ever created.  (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for MAC Presents)

Today, light beer accounts for about 40% of all beer consumed across the nation, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights. 

The Bud Light brand is the official beer sponsor of the National Football League 

After taking the place of Coors Light in 2011, the Bud Light brand is the official beer sponsor of the NFL. 

The brand recently renewed its partnership and will continue to sponsor the NFL through the 2026-2027 season.

Fox News Digital's Kerry Byrne contributed to this report. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 