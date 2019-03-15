Nancy Pelosi's MaxMara coat returns to shelves after sparking online frenzy

It was the little red coat that set the internet on fire last December when then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sported a sharp shade of scarlet pulled from Max Mara’s fall 2012 archives.

However, this wasn’t the first time Pelosi was caught red-handed in the candy apple coating known as the “Fire Coat.” Pelosi first wore the style in January 2013 for the second inauguration of President Barack Obama.

But it was Pelosi’s fiery statement last December that went on to spark ample chatter on social media. The flurry of interest surrounding Pelosi’s throwback topper lit a fire under the Italian fashion house, which went on to promise they would re-release the style in a variety of colors in the coming new year.

Pro-Pelosi fashionistas can start popping the champagne because the time has finally arrived. On Friday, Max Mara officially announced the reinstitution of the iconic style.

The viral boule shaped coat with a funnel collar and sharply cut sleeves — described by the label’s creative director Ian Griffiths as the perfect “contrast between masculine and feminine” — is available to purchase on the brand’s website and in-store boutiques for the cool price of $2,990.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.