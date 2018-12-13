Nancy Pelosi's 'blood red' coat sparks a frenzy

It was the coat that launched a thousand memes.

On Dec. 11, Sen. Nancy Pelosi strode out of the West Wing in a powerful red coat after an explosive, televised meeting, during which she and Sen. Chuck Schumer clashed on security at the U.S.-Mexico border. In the days since, Twitter users and style critics alike have agreed that the California Democrat’s “blood-red” sartorial choice was no accident for the high-powered occasion.

Exiting the White House in the rust-colored, funnel-necked jacket and throwing on a pair of sunglasses with a smile, the House of Representatives minority leader answered questions from the press — but left many speculating about a deeper meaning of her fashion choice.

KATE MIDDLETON WEARS 'FAVORITE' TIARA, ALSO LOVED BY PRINCESS DIANA, TO ROYAL EVENT

“This is diplomacy in motion, soft power wielded like a machete through the diligent, decisive act of dressing,” “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins exclaimed on Twitter.

“I got nothing but astonished respect,” another user wrote of her “blood red” number.

After frenzied speculation, the coat was identified by The New York Times as a MaxMara design released a few years ago.

Pelosi first sported the coat, which the Times pointed out buttons “left of center,” to former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. One Twittizen pointed out that the 78-year-old politician “was quite possibly throwing some shade” with the repeat choice.

The price of the outerwear remains unknown at this time.

Though it remains a mystery exactly what fashion statement Pelosi intended to express, she certainly caused a stir with the look.

“They’ve never been JUST clothes,” Oscar-winner Jenkins exalted.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

President Trump clashed Tuesday with Democratic leaders Schumer and Pelosi with the cameras rolling in the Oval Office, as the president insisted he's willing to let the government shut down if Congress doesn't approve funding for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The highly anticipated sit-down quickly escalated, in public, as Trump allowed the press to attend the start of it. The meeting broke up roughly a half-hour after the cameras stopped rolling.

The very-public discord leaves unclear whether the two sides can come to an agreement to keep the government running before a looming Dec. 21 deadline.

Fox News' Alex Pappas, Judson Berger, Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.