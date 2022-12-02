Expand / Collapse search
Christmas
Published

Most popular Christmas candies by state identified in new candy survey: report

CandyStore.com found that 12 candies are popular during Christmastime, and it’s not just about candy canes

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
'Tis the season for sweets, and each American state seemingly has its own candy cravings when the holiday season arrives.

CandyStore.com, a wholesale bulk candy website based in Los Angeles, believes it has narrowed down America’s top "Christmas candies" after consulting its customer base, candy manufacturers and distributors about seasonal orders and preferences.

The online candy store says it received more than 16,000 responses this year for its "Most Popular Christmas Candy By State" survey.

Twelve candies came out on top in the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

While peppermint bark is a top choice in eight states, CandyStore.com identified some surprising fruit-flavored top picks, such as Skittles and Starburst.

Candy canes are a top pick in two states, while dozens of other states side with chocolate-based candies, including chocolate Santas, Hershey's Kisses, Kit Kat, M&M’s, Reese’s Cups and Reese’s Pieces.

Peppermint bark and candy canes are usually thought of as popular Christmas candies, but this year's 'Most Popular Christmas Candy By State' survey from CandyStore.com will surprise you.

Peppermint bark and candy canes are usually thought of as popular Christmas candies, but this year's ‘Most Popular Christmas Candy By State’ survey from CandyStore.com will surprise you. (iStock)

The only vanilla-flavored candy to make CandyStore.com’s "most popular" list is Reindeer Corn, which is a festive three-toned candy corn treat that’s made by various candy manufacturers.

Here’s a breakdown of CandyStore.com’s Christmas candy map state-by-state.

Candy canes

Candy canes are cane-shaped candies with a minty flavor.

Candy canes are cane-shaped candies with a minty flavor. (iStock)

States that favor candy canes: Louisiana and Oregon

Chocolate Santas

Chocolate Santas are seasonal Santa-shaped candies that gain popularity around Christmastime. Here's a row of chocolate Santas wearing protective face masks in the workshop of the Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi, in Lajosmizse, Hungary, during the pandemic in 2020. 

Chocolate Santas are seasonal Santa-shaped candies that gain popularity around Christmastime. Here's a row of chocolate Santas wearing protective face masks in the workshop of the Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi, in Lajosmizse, Hungary, during the pandemic in 2020.  (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

States that favor chocolate Santas: Alaska, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota and Ohio

Hershey Kisses

Hershey's Kisses are small, bite-sized pieces of chocolate in the shape of a teardrop.

Hershey's Kisses are small, bite-sized pieces of chocolate in the shape of a teardrop. (iStock)

States that favor Hershey's Kisses: Arizona, Maine, Missouri, South Dakota and Utah

Kit Kat

Kit Kats are chocolate-covered wafers with breakable pieces.

Kit Kats are chocolate-covered wafers with breakable pieces. (AP)

States that favor the Kit Kat: Massachusetts and Oklahoma

M&M’s

M&Ms were first released in 1941 by candy company Mars. The small, hard-shell candy pieces have chocolate centers.

M&amp;Ms were first released in 1941 by candy company Mars. The small, hard-shell candy pieces have chocolate centers. (iStock)

States that favor M&M's: Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming

Peppermint bark

Peppermint bark is a seasonal confection that's generally made with chocolate and candy cane pieces.

Peppermint bark is a seasonal confection that's generally made with chocolate and candy cane pieces. (iStock)

States that favor Peppermint bark: Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Tennessee and West Virginia

Reindeer Corn

States that favor Reindeer Corn: Alabama

Reese’s Cup Minis

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are chocolate-shelled candy cups that encase a peanut butter filling.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are chocolate-shelled candy cups that encase a peanut butter filling. (iStock)

States that favor Reese’s Cup Minis: California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington

Reese's Pieces

Reese's Pieces were invented and released in the 1970s by Hershey. The hard-shell candies have a chocolate-peanut butter center.

Reese’s Pieces were invented and released in the 1970s by Hershey. The hard-shell candies have a chocolate-peanut butter center. (iStock)

States that favor Reese's Pieces: Montana

Skittles

Skittles are hard-shell, fruit-flavored candies.

Skittles are hard-shell, fruit-flavored candies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

States that favor Skittles: New Jersey

Snickers

Snickers candy bars are made with nougat, caramel, peanuts and chocolate.

Snickers candy bars are made with nougat, caramel, peanuts and chocolate. (iStock)

States that favor Snickers: District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, New York and Vermont

Starburst

States that favor Starburst: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin

CandyStore.com reports that peppermint bark is experiencing a "cooldown" and that candy canes are experiencing a "decline."

Peppermint bark reportedly fell six spots, compared to last year, while candy canes fell four spots.

"Candy canes are not the universally loved Christmas candy you might think," CandyStore.com wrote in its report. "They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact."

"People who don't like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous," the report continued.

CandyStore.com reports that approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced each year for Christmas.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.