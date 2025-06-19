More Americans seek chicken coops for eggs at home, plus wild message in a bottle washes up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FREE RANGE: Americans embrace backyard chicken coops as experts caution about the commitment and costs of proper poultry care.

THAT BITES: A popular American candy is facing a safety advisory in the United Kingdom.

MARITIME CAPSULE: A man recently discovered a 1983 message in a bottle, with the gin-scented container preserving a faded letter and Canadian currency.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

READY TO PARTY – Throw the best Fourth of July party with the help of these red, white and blue decorations. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos