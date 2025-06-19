Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

More Americans seek chicken coops for eggs at home, plus wild message in a bottle washes up

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Two hens standing outside chicken coop

Two hens standing on a wooden ladder outside their henhouse. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FREE RANGE: Americans embrace backyard chicken coops as experts caution about the commitment and costs of proper poultry care.

THAT BITES: A popular American candy is facing a safety advisory in the United Kingdom.

MARITIME CAPSULE: A man recently discovered a 1983 message in a bottle, with the gin-scented container preserving a faded letter and Canadian currency.

Split image of Mark Douchette, recovered bottle

Archaeology technician Mark Doucette found a 1983 message in a bottle on a remote island near Nova Scotia. (Sable Island National Park Reserve via Facebook)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

READY TO PARTY – Throw the best Fourth of July party with the help of these red, white and blue decorations. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

This article was written by Fox News staff.