Mom's Diet Coke obsession goes viral, plus world's spiciest pepper revealed

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News
Published
diet coke split

A woman on TikTok showcased some of her mother's Diet Coke-inspired decorations all through the house (family not pictured). (iStock)

LOVE, LAUGH, DIET COKE – A daughter on TikTok has shared her mom's obsession with a popular diet soda, as seen in the form of home decor and soap. Continue reading...

STUNNING IMAGES – An underwater photography competition crowns winners among 1,600 photos. See a three-headed eel picture and more. Continue reading...

HOT STUFF – A new Guinness World Record for the spiciest pepper, "Pepper X," is three times as hot as Carolina Reaper. Continue reading...

handful of small orange and green peppers

Ed Currie holds a handful of his Pepper X peppers on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper is now the hottest pepper variety in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

'HUNTING PARADISE' – A hunting ranch spanning 1,200 acres has hit the market for a record high $12.5 million. Continue reading...

BABY NAME GAME – These baby boy names are so rare they've been given to fewer than 10 babies. Continue reading...

WHAT ARE YOU 'BEING'? – Halloween costume trends for 2023 include Barbie, pop culture icons, horror movies and more. Here are some fun picks. Continue reading...

Left: Barbie Pink Power Jumpsuit, Middle: Jumbo Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Right: Adult Ariel The Little Mermaid 2023

Films could be a source of inspiration for Halloween costumes in 2023, including "Barbie," "Killer Klowns" and "The Little Mermaid." (Spirit Halloween)

SIMPLY SNAP A PIC – With Apple's new iOS 17 feature, "Visual Look Up," you can take a photo and search for information about various objects and scenes in your image. Here's how it works. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

