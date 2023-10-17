Mom's Diet Coke obsession goes viral, plus world's spiciest pepper revealed

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

LOVE, LAUGH, DIET COKE – A daughter on TikTok has shared her mom's obsession with a popular diet soda, as seen in the form of home decor and soap. Continue reading...



STUNNING IMAGES – An underwater photography competition crowns winners among 1,600 photos. See a three-headed eel picture and more. Continue reading...

HOT STUFF – A new Guinness World Record for the spiciest pepper, "Pepper X," is three times as hot as Carolina Reaper. Continue reading...

'HUNTING PARADISE' – A hunting ranch spanning 1,200 acres has hit the market for a record high $12.5 million. Continue reading...

BABY NAME GAME – These baby boy names are so rare they've been given to fewer than 10 babies. Continue reading...

WHAT ARE YOU 'BEING'? – Halloween costume trends for 2023 include Barbie, pop culture icons, horror movies and more. Here are some fun picks. Continue reading...

SIMPLY SNAP A PIC – With Apple's new iOS 17 feature, "Visual Look Up," you can take a photo and search for information about various objects and scenes in your image. Here's how it works. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

