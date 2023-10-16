On TikTok, daughter shares mom's Diet Coke obsession, including home decor and soap: 'Alternate reality'

A daughter has taken to TikTok to showcase her mom's favorite popular diet drink — but it's clear the mother's love for the soda is more of an obsession.

Rowan Sturgill of Lexington, Kentucky, is challenging fans of Diet Coke by seeing how much they love the diet soda in comparison to her own mother's love of the drink.

"Oh, you think your mom likes Diet Coke??" she wrote on her TikTok.

Sturgill captures different moments throughout her home that showcase her mother's array of Diet Coke paraphernalia.

She first shares a piece of door decor shaped like a Diet Coke glass bottle with a bow on it before transitioning to a soap dispenser labeled Diet Coke.

The TikTok video then moves to a wall full of different images and quotes related to the fizzy beverage.

"There's a reason why bubbly is also a mood," one poster reads.

"Change your state of mouth."

The recognizable "in case of emergency break glass" safety panel was also given a bit of a Diet Coke twist.

Instead of a fire extinguisher on the inside of the safety box, a can of Diet Coke can be found in the mom's home.

While Christmas is still a few months away, one corner of the home is filled with a variety of Diet Coke ornaments — and though they may not get someone in the holiday spirit, they might create a craving for a sip of the bubbly beverage.

One wall is dedicated to variously shaped glass and plastic bottles and aluminum cans of numerous heights of Diet Coke — all meticulously placed on shelves that resemble a shrine.

Sturgill then transitions in her video to a piece of artwork that was made for only the biggest Diet Coke aficionados.

"This home runs on Love, Laughter, and lots of Diet Coke," the home decor reads.

One mini-fridge with the recognizable Diet Coke emblem is not enough — so the Sturgill home has at least two that people can select.

And the Diet Coke lover herself, Sturgill's mother, has a coaster dedicated to her can of Diet Coke.

"Beth's Diet Coke goes here," reads the coaster on display.

While these beverage knick-knacks may seem like a lot, Sturgill noted that the TIkTok was only highlighting a few of the Diet Coke designs throughout the home.

"This isn't even half of it, I'm not kidding," Sturgill captioned her video.

Friends of Sturgill were quick to comment on the TikTok — sharing their thoughts about the home's specific decor.

"It's like an alternate reality when I use the bathroom," one user commented.

"The water tastes like it, too," another user remarked.

The video has garnered over 270,000 views to date and acquired more than 32,500 likes.

This video, however, is only one of hundreds of millions of TikToks that highlight the recent obsession with the diet drink.

The hashtag Diet Coke has over 1.1 billion views on the social media platform.

Fox News Digital attempted to reach the TikTok video poster.