Mommy blogger says response to viral post mocking controversial bikini ad has 'blown me away'

A mom in Australia is going viral after posting her hilarious response to a skimpy bikini advertisement.

The blogger behind Knee Deep in Life, a woman named Laura, tells Fox News she’s blown away by the feedback she’s received from women across the globe after she juxtaposed a photo of herself with that of a bikini model wearing a high-cut pair of bottoms.

“Once you break down the negative influence that social media can at times have, you find these incredibly funny people all openly talk about things we are often too embarrassed to admit to, and yet it's more often than not totally relatable,” she tells Fox News, adding that her post is not prompting commenters to share their own ‘hilarious’ stories.

“I love how the post has brought a lot of women together in realizing we're all beautiful no matter our size. My main goal with my blog will always be to make people laugh and allow them to see they truly aren't alone. I think I've achieved that on this occasion.”

Laura originally posted the photo to Facebook on Jan. 5 in response to a viral bikini advertisement from Australia’s Beginning Boutique, which featured a model wearing the brand’s 9.0 Heron bikini bottoms, which are currently selling for $39.95AUS, or around $29.

The item recently became a target for mockery, with one joking that she’d need to have surgery to fit into the suit, according to Yahoo Lifestyle, and another claiming she’d have to get her “cervix waxed” just to wear it, per the Daily Mail.

Yet another accused the brand of creating “unrealistic beauty standards,” The Sun reports.

Facebook users are also loving Laura’s post, which has racked up 27,000 reactions since it was shared.

“You actually are so hilarious and write what the rest of us hard working mum's are thinking,” wrote one.

“I love this post so much. It’s hilarious and it just made my night,” another added.