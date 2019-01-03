Japanese retailer selling backpack large enough to fit an actual backpacker

Sick of backpacks that can’t hold every belonging you’ve owned in the last decade? A Japanese apparel company has you covered.

The Backpacker’s Closet, a new item from a manufacturer called CWF, is allegedly “all the rage” in Japan and appears large enough to carry another entire human being, Elle reports.

The nylon bags, which are currently offered online at Plywood.jp, are advertised as measuring 68 centimeters (26.7 inches) wide by 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) deep, and having a length of 100 centimeters (39.3 inches).

The online retailer suggests using the Backpacker’s Closet for camping expeditions, or as an alternative to an actual closet if one needs to hide away any belongings littering the home.

And with a capacity of 180 liters, the bag is indeed large enough to fit another human being, as a reporter for SoraNews24 found out after mistakenly ordering what he thought to be a normal-sized backpack from Amazon.co.jp.

The black Backpacker’s Closet is currently out of stock at Amazon.co.jp, and the beige bag is no longer available on Plywood.co.jp. Other colors are being restocked, per The Sun.

The retail price of a Backpacker’s Closet is over 25,000 yen, or around $240.