Controversial mommy blogger says she drinks wine to cope with kids 'driving her crazy'

A controversial mommy blogger, who has built her brand on sharing the not-so-pretty side of motherhood, admitted that she drinks to cope with her children “driving her crazy," according to a report.

Australian influencer Constance Hall has an unorthodox approach to how she raises her seven children, whom she allows to eat with their hands, run wild in supermarkets and skip baths, the Daily Mirror reported Wednesday.

"This is the modern family, this is what I blog about,” Hall told "60 Minutes" Australia. “We’ve got equal rights to go work but we [women] still have to do 90 percent of the housework anyway."

“So what did that even do for us? It’s just made us even more tired,” she said. “Unless we just stop of course and live in squalor which I’m obviously kind of what I’m doing and trying hard not to."

Hall has a reputation for her posts, which are in stark contrast to her fellow mommy bloggers and influencers who tend to present a life that looks more like perfection than reality.

The successful author and fashion designer instead prefers to give her followers brutal honesty and raw transparency. For example, she’s admitted that she “checks out” as a mom after 7:30 p.m. for some much-needed personal time.

Hall has also ruffled feathers in Australia for her feminist views, even joking she was “probably going to get snipered tomorrow.”

“I really think women should rule the world and we should be the bosses of everything, and it should be a matriarchal country,” she has said.

All in all, Hall said she embraces her reputation for not coming off as perfect.

“I think people like me because life’s just not perfect. You know? It’s not happily ever after. It’s not meant to be,” she said.

“That’s what I do. I make people feel better about their lives because mine’s so crap. So everyone goes, I love hanging out with Con, I feel like I can handle this now," she added.