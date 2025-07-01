Expand / Collapse search
Mom tries sneaky airline seat hack, plus Gen Z's payment habit 'annoys' bartenders

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Interior of a crowded airplane with blue seats showing passengers sat, pictured from behind

"I really think people should sit in the seats they paid for," commented one user about the viral travel drama described online. (Getty / iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

MAKING MOVES: A family's tactical approach to claiming an empty row on a flight raises questions about airline seating etiquette.

'REFRESHING' DESSERT: A content creator reviews Costco's new peach-flavored cake, calling it "a good summertime dessert."

TAB OUT: The trend of younger customers paying for their drinks as they go creates annoyances for some bartenders, but Gen Zers say they have their reasons.

A woman uses her phone to make a payment at a bar.

Younger bargoers are frustrating bartenders by paying for drinks one by one rather than opening a tab for the evening. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FUN FOR THE FOURTH – Keep your kids entertained with fun Fourth of July essentials like glow-in-the-dark bracelets, bubbles and light-up necklaces. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.