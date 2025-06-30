Expand / Collapse search
Make sure your kids have fun on Independence Day with these Fourth of July essentials

Bring red, white and blue bubbles, bracelets and light-up necklaces to the party

Christopher Murray
Give your kids fun outfits and activities for Independence Day. 

Give your kids fun outfits and activities for Independence Day.  (iStock)

Between fireworks, pool parties and barbecues, the Fourth of July is a fun day for the whole family. Making sure your kids have plenty to do starts by loading up on party essentials they’ll love. From festive bubble wands to glow-in-the-dark wristbands, our list has it all. And make sure you’ve got patriotic outfits ready for yourself and for all the kids.

100 Fourth of July glow sticks: $17.99

Just snap these glow sticks to get them to light up. 

Just snap these glow sticks to get them to light up.  (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99

When your kids are running around right before the fireworks, a pack of glow sticks can only add to the fun. This 100-pack of red, white and blue glow sticks are easy to use, just crack them to make them glow and create a bracelet with the included connectors.

32-pack Fourth of July bubbles: $12.89

These bubble wands have a patriotic flare. 

These bubble wands have a patriotic flare.  (Amazon)

Amazon $12.89

Fourth of July-themed bubbles are festive and provide your kids with some much-needed entertainment. The mini bubble containers are patriotic and have a built-in bubble wand.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Patriotic throw blanket: $17.99

Bring a patriotic blanket with you to see the fireworks. 

Bring a patriotic blanket with you to see the fireworks.  (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99

Keep everyone cozy while the fireworks are going off with a patriotic throw blanket. It can double as a picnic blanket or be used to cover up and keep warm as the sun goes down.

48-pack mosquito repellent bracelets: $26.99

Keep your kids safe from bugs with Buggy Bands. 

Keep your kids safe from bugs with Buggy Bands.  (Amazon)

Amazon $26.99

Fourth of July means barbecue, fireworks and independence. It also means lots and lots of mosquitoes. Help your kiddos keep the bugs away with mosquito-repellent bracelets. They’re made with geraniol oil, lemongrass oil and citronella oil, making them safe for younger kids. 

You can also get a kids’ version of Off bug spray, also made from plant-based ingredients. It’s easy to apply and unscented, great for kids who have sensitivities.

Light-up Fourth of July necklaces: $16.99

Brighten up the nights with red, white and blue star necklaces. 

Brighten up the nights with red, white and blue star necklaces.  (Amazon)

Amazon $16.99

These light-up Fourth of July necklaces are a great party accessory for kids and adults alike. You get red, white and blue necklaces that are perfectly themed to the day. Each necklace has three flashing modes: fast blinking, slow blinking and steady on.

Fourth of July patriotic headbands and glasses set: $23.99

Pass these fun glasses and headbands out to all the kids at your Fourth of July party. 

Pass these fun glasses and headbands out to all the kids at your Fourth of July party.  (Amazon)

Amazon $23.99

Add some fun to any Independence Day outfit with these patriotic headbands and glasses your kids are sure to love. They can choose between red or blue heart-shaped glasses and three different red, white and blue headbands.

Red, white and blue inflatable sprinkler: $23.99

This simple sprinkler can provide hours of fun. 

This simple sprinkler can provide hours of fun.  (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99

Having a low-key Fourth of July at home? Still bring the fun and stay festive with a red, white and blue inflatable sprinkler. The giant blow-up sprinkler features stars and stripes.

Fourth of July girl’s outfit: $9.99

A cute, comfortable outfit. 

A cute, comfortable outfit.  (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99

A Fourth of July-themed jumper is an adorable, festive outfit that’s comfortable and easy to put on. You can choose from a few different red, white and blue star patterns. The tank-style fit can also help your baby stay cool.

American boy Fourth of July tank shorts set: $19.99

Your toddler will look festive and adorable in this two-piece set. 

Your toddler will look festive and adorable in this two-piece set.  (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99

Your little patriot can celebrate Independence Day in style with this two-piece tank and shorts set. Featuring a bold stars and stripes design, the pants have an elastic waist for a snug fit. Paired with the adorable tank, your toddler will be ready for any Fourth of July fun.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.