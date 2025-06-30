Make sure your kids have fun on Independence Day with these Fourth of July essentials

Between fireworks, pool parties and barbecues, the Fourth of July is a fun day for the whole family. Making sure your kids have plenty to do starts by loading up on party essentials they’ll love. From festive bubble wands to glow-in-the-dark wristbands, our list has it all. And make sure you’ve got patriotic outfits ready for yourself and for all the kids.
100 Fourth of July glow sticks: $17.99
When your kids are running around right before the fireworks, a pack of glow sticks can only add to the fun. This 100-pack of red, white and blue glow sticks are easy to use, just crack them to make them glow and create a bracelet with the included connectors.
32-pack Fourth of July bubbles: $12.89
Fourth of July-themed bubbles are festive and provide your kids with some much-needed entertainment. The mini bubble containers are patriotic and have a built-in bubble wand.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.
Patriotic throw blanket: $17.99
Keep everyone cozy while the fireworks are going off with a patriotic throw blanket. It can double as a picnic blanket or be used to cover up and keep warm as the sun goes down.
HERE ARE THE BEST GRILL DEALS FOR YOUR FOURTH OF JULY COOKOUT
48-pack mosquito repellent bracelets: $26.99
Fourth of July means barbecue, fireworks and independence. It also means lots and lots of mosquitoes. Help your kiddos keep the bugs away with mosquito-repellent bracelets. They’re made with geraniol oil, lemongrass oil and citronella oil, making them safe for younger kids.
You can also get a kids’ version of Off bug spray, also made from plant-based ingredients. It’s easy to apply and unscented, great for kids who have sensitivities.
Light-up Fourth of July necklaces: $16.99
These light-up Fourth of July necklaces are a great party accessory for kids and adults alike. You get red, white and blue necklaces that are perfectly themed to the day. Each necklace has three flashing modes: fast blinking, slow blinking and steady on.
Fourth of July patriotic headbands and glasses set: $23.99
Add some fun to any Independence Day outfit with these patriotic headbands and glasses your kids are sure to love. They can choose between red or blue heart-shaped glasses and three different red, white and blue headbands.
FOURTH OF JULY DECORATIONS TO SHOW OFF YOUR PATRIOTIC SPIRIT
Red, white and blue inflatable sprinkler: $23.99
Having a low-key Fourth of July at home? Still bring the fun and stay festive with a red, white and blue inflatable sprinkler. The giant blow-up sprinkler features stars and stripes.
Fourth of July girl’s outfit: $9.99
A Fourth of July-themed jumper is an adorable, festive outfit that’s comfortable and easy to put on. You can choose from a few different red, white and blue star patterns. The tank-style fit can also help your baby stay cool.
For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals
American boy Fourth of July tank shorts set: $19.99
Your little patriot can celebrate Independence Day in style with this two-piece tank and shorts set. Featuring a bold stars and stripes design, the pants have an elastic waist for a snug fit. Paired with the adorable tank, your toddler will be ready for any Fourth of July fun.