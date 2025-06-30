Make sure your kids have fun on Independence Day with these Fourth of July essentials

Between fireworks, pool parties and barbecues, the Fourth of July is a fun day for the whole family. Making sure your kids have plenty to do starts by loading up on party essentials they’ll love. From festive bubble wands to glow-in-the-dark wristbands, our list has it all. And make sure you’ve got patriotic outfits ready for yourself and for all the kids.

When your kids are running around right before the fireworks, a pack of glow sticks can only add to the fun. This 100-pack of red, white and blue glow sticks are easy to use, just crack them to make them glow and create a bracelet with the included connectors.

Fourth of July-themed bubbles are festive and provide your kids with some much-needed entertainment. The mini bubble containers are patriotic and have a built-in bubble wand.

Keep everyone cozy while the fireworks are going off with a patriotic throw blanket. It can double as a picnic blanket or be used to cover up and keep warm as the sun goes down.

Fourth of July means barbecue, fireworks and independence. It also means lots and lots of mosquitoes. Help your kiddos keep the bugs away with mosquito-repellent bracelets. They’re made with geraniol oil, lemongrass oil and citronella oil, making them safe for younger kids.

You can also get a kids’ version of Off bug spray, also made from plant-based ingredients. It’s easy to apply and unscented, great for kids who have sensitivities.

These light-up Fourth of July necklaces are a great party accessory for kids and adults alike. You get red, white and blue necklaces that are perfectly themed to the day. Each necklace has three flashing modes: fast blinking, slow blinking and steady on.

Add some fun to any Independence Day outfit with these patriotic headbands and glasses your kids are sure to love. They can choose between red or blue heart-shaped glasses and three different red, white and blue headbands.

Having a low-key Fourth of July at home? Still bring the fun and stay festive with a red, white and blue inflatable sprinkler. The giant blow-up sprinkler features stars and stripes.

A Fourth of July-themed jumper is an adorable, festive outfit that’s comfortable and easy to put on. You can choose from a few different red, white and blue star patterns. The tank-style fit can also help your baby stay cool.

Your little patriot can celebrate Independence Day in style with this two-piece tank and shorts set. Featuring a bold stars and stripes design, the pants have an elastic waist for a snug fit. Paired with the adorable tank, your toddler will be ready for any Fourth of July fun.