Mom hosts hilarious in-house job fair for kids, post goes viral

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
This mom means business.

A Georgia mom has gone viral after setting up a job fair in her home for her three young children.

Shaketha Marion McGregor decided to set up the hiring event at her house after her children “continue[d] to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places.”

Shaketha Marion McGregor decided to set up the hiring event at her house after her children “continue to ask for a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places.” (Shaketha Marion McGregor)

McGregor posted “open jobs” – which included kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor – as well as a sign for “Mom’s Credit Union,” and printed applications for each of her three children to apply for the positions.

“If you want it, work for it, earn it!” the mom wrote in the post, which went viral, earning more than 200,000 reactions and 34,000 comments on Facebook.

McGregor posted “open jobs” – which included kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor – as well as a sign for “Mom’s Credit Union,” and printed applications for each of her three children to apply for the positions. (Shaketha Marion McGregor)

McGregor responded to the attention with a follow-up, explaining that she had conducted her interviews, and shared more photos of her children’s applications – calling attention to the salaries they were requesting, which ranged from $20 a month to $15 a week.

The hilarious job fair idea seems to have caught on with other parents, who shared their own photos on McGregor’s Facebook page of their makeshift hiring events for household chores.

There were, however, some snags during the first round of interviews, she admits – especially with her 13-year-old.

“I'm going to make my son reapply and interview again because he laughed 90 percent of the time,” she said.

“My 10yr old would sometimes start speaking in an English accent like that would help her. And my 6yr old surprised me the most. She was super professional,” she continued in the post.

